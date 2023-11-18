Summary The Samsung SmartTag 2 has a replaceable CR2032 battery, so you don't need to send it out for service.

Changing the battery is a simple DIY process, with a slide-out battery tray that can be accessed using a pin tool.

The SmartTag 2 battery can last up to 700 days in power-saving mode, giving it an advantage over Apple's AirTags.

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung SmartTag 2's battery is replaceable, plus it’s easy to install.

The Samsung SmartTag 2 offers a new generation of GPS tracking for the valuables we tend to lose the most. On top of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra wide-band (UWB) support for real-time location tracking with pinpoint accuracy, the SmartTag 2 is powered by a CR2032 battery. Those are the small circular cells we always mistake as loose change when we come across them in our junk drawers.

While you shouldn't have to worry about changing batteries all the time (or buying new trackers), there may come a day when your SmartTag 2 enters a realm of sleep that only a new battery can awaken it from. Does this mean you'll have to send your Samsung tracker out for service? Let's find out.

Is the Samsung SmartTag 2 battery replaceable?

The Samsung SmartTag 2's CR2032 lithium battery is absolutely replaceable, and you most certainly do not need to send the device out for service to have the battery swapped out. Of course, this means that the process is going to be a DIY venture, but the replacement process is quite simple.

How do you change the Samsung SmartTag 2 battery?

The original Samsung SmartTag had a notch at the bottom of the tracker, allowing you to slide a credit card or guitar pick into the opening to pry off the rear cover of the device, where the battery holster was located. The SmartTag 2 ditches this approach in favor of a slide-out battery tray, which is also found on the bottom of the tracker.

Sliding out the tray will require a paper clip or another kind of pin tool. Once you work the tool into the seam of the tray, simply pull it toward you to eject it. Then, all you have to do is remove the dead battery, slap a new one in, and slide the tray back into your SmartTag 2.

How long does the Samsung SmartTag 2 battery last?

Generally speaking, CR2032 batteries aren't the kind of batteries that need constant change outs, but your mileage will vary based on the devices you're using. In the case of the Samsung SmartTag 2, the company claims that the tracker should last for up to 500 days under normal settings.

However, the Samsung SmartThings app allows you to put the SmartTag 2 into a power-saving mode, which Samsung claims will give you up to 700 days of battery life. Compared to the one-year performance of Apple's CR2032-powered AirTags, an extra year-plus of tracking is a big win for Samsung.

Another renowned tracking device, the Tile Sticker, is equipped with a non-replaceable battery that's supposed to last up to three years. This may actually be the best alternative for those of us who don't feel like digging away at the SmartTag 2's pin tray.

What other features does the Samsung SmartTag 2 battery have?

Beyond its powerful battery, the Samsung SmartTag 2 uses BLE and UWB tracking to get you the most precise coordinates for where your missing item is located and whether it's being moved around or not. The latest generation of the tracker also sports a brand-new design and an IP67 rating, which means you won't have to worry about the ST2 failing during a rainstorm.

