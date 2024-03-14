Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $70 $100 Save $30 If you're looking for a simple way to track all your things, then this smart tag from Samsung is going to be an excellent choice. You get excellent battery life with up to 500 days and excellent durability with protection from the elements with an IP67 rating, Right now, you can score this 4-pack for 30% off for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

It's a terrible feeling to lose something that's important to you, but thanks to a lot of new technology, it's become harder and harder for that to occur. Smart tags have been around for a few years now, and provide a cheap and easy way to keep track of your things. Whether you're looking to pop one in your car, have one in a suitcase, or even just attach one to your pet, the devices are highly versatile and most importantly durable, which means that they can be used in a wide variety of applications.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTags are a great option if you're looking to keep an eye out on all your things, and own a Galaxy phone or tablet. These devices are relatively affordable but if you're able to get a deal on them, that's definitely the way to go. With that said, we've managed to find a fantastic promotion on a Galaxy SmartTags 4-pack that's now discounted down to just $70 for a limited time. That means you're going to save 30% off the regular retail price, bringing each smart tag to just $17.50. This deal won't last long, so be sure to get it while you can.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 comes with a new design and is meant to better serve the tracking needs of its users. This 4-pack comes with two white and two black tags, which can be shared with family or friends. The exterior design is rugged, with protection against water and dust thanks to its IP67 rating. Furthermore, you're going to get impressive battery life with up to 500 days of use and changing the battery is as simple as changing the battery with a new one that you can buy at pretty much any store.

As stated before, these tags will only work with Samsung devices. So that means you'll need to be using Galaxy smartphones or tablets that can run the SmartThings app. You can use the app to track a smart tag and get a visual representation of where it is on a map, and you can also use the app to create an audio alert that will allow you to find it much easier when you are close by. As an added bonus, Samsung has a Lost Mode that will allow users to tap the smart tag and see your information, just in case you want to have them get in contact with you.

Overall, you're not going to find a better product if you're a Galaxy device user. Samsung's SmartTag 2 is one of the best options out there right now in 2024. As stated before, this is an extremely good deal, so if you're interested, be sure to grab this 4-pack while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.