Displays are obviously one of Samsung’s strengths, and its smartphone OLED panels keep getting better with each generation. These pocket-friendly panes of glass are critical components of an excellent smartphone because they dictate how readable the screen is under harsh daylight, among other functions, so it makes sense for Samsung to improve its display. At CES 2023, the company flaunted its latest smartphone OLED panel, and it’s claiming that it is the brightest in the industry with 2,000 nits of brightness.

Samsung says the display gained this new “Ultra Dynamic Range” (UDR) mark through a luminance verification process conducted by safety science firm UL Solutions. Additionally, the South Korean tech giant achieved a UDR rating of 1,500 nits for its latest panel, promising “more realistic quality with rich color expression.”

This arguably makes the smartphone OLED panel the brightest yet, though Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max may claim the same bragging rights. However, trading blows on paper could mean nothing for Samsung unless it brings this panel to its flagship smartphone line, specifically the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. At the moment, however, it's hard to hold our breath for that upgrade, seeing as recent rumors suggested that all Galaxy S23 models would feature a display with 1750 nits of brightness.

That's the peak brightness recorded for one of the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As Samsung notes, the screen brightness of a smartphone is more important than that of TVs, monitors, and laptops because users frequently use them in relatively bright lighting. This environment can wash out the colors and contrast of an image, forcing you to squint most of the time while gazing at your screen. To be usable in direct sunlight, a display needs a super-high screen brightness, among other requisites, and Samsung is making sure that box is checked.

But until Samsung manages to boost this key element in its smartphone line in a practical sense, this UDR verification will remain an impressive feat only on paper. Regardless, it's a step forward for Galaxy phones, though only time will tell when it will arrive on these devices.