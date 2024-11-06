Key Takeaways New Bixby on Galaxy W25 is based on LLM-powered generative AI for enhanced user experience.

Samsung's voice assistant can now understand natural language, context, and multiple commands.

The updated Bixby in currently available in China on the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip.

In early April 2024, Samsung's VP of mobile business revealed that the company will upgrade Bixby with generative AI technology to make it smarter. Then, in July 2024, during the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung's mobile head, TM Roh, confirmed the smarter Bixby experience would launch later this year. Three months later, the powerful new Bixby is debuting alongside the Galaxy W25 — a beefed-up Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — and W25 Flip in China.

Powered by LLMs (large language models), the new Bixby is smart enough to understand natural language and context to provide relevant information (via SamMobile). The Galaxy W25 page on Samsung's Chinese website highlights some of the new features of the "next-generation Bixby."

You can ask the AI assistant for travel tips, and it will "cleverly integrate text and video information retrieved from the Internet to vividly and intuitively present the local culture and scenery. (machine translated)"

The AI-powered assistant is now smart enough to understand multiple commands in a single sentence. Plus, you can ask Bixby how to use a new feature on your Galaxy phone, like adding a watermark to a picture in your gallery. From the screenshots, it appears Samsung's voice assistant has also received a UI revamp and now features a modern look.

Samsung's new Bixby supports generative AI

With generative AI, the new Bixby can generate presentations and Word files based on the prompt entered. Like Gemini and ChatGPT, Samsung's digital assistant can now understand on-screen content and take action accordingly. So, if there's an address on the screen and you ask Bixby to "navigate here," it will show directions to the said location. Taking a cue from the revamped Siri in iOS 18, Samsung will also let you type to summon and talk to its digital assistant.

Many of Bixby's new capabilities are already available in Google Gemini and Siri. Once available globally, it will be interesting to see how Samsung's AI-powered assistant compares to offerings from Google and Apple.

Samsung's revamped and smarter Bixby is only available in China on the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip. The new AI-powered assistant will presumably debut globally as part of One UI 7. If rumors are to be believed, you won't have to wait long, as the first One UI 7 beta might land this month itself.