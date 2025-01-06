Summary Samsung has introduced Vision AI for its smart TVs at CES 2025.

It brings Click to Search and Live Translate features for a better user experience.

Vision AI also includes deeper SmartThings ecosystem integration.

Samsung was among the first companies to introduce AI to its smart TVs, adding generative AI wallpaper capabilities to its 2024 flagship models in October 2024. At CES 2025, the company is doubling down on AI for TVs and unveiled Vision AI. Among other things, the platform brings Click to Search and Live Translation to Samsung's smart TVs for a better search and viewing experience.

Click to Search is Samsung's take on Android's popular Circle to Search feature for its TVs. It provides a quick and easy way to search for an on-screen subject or content without forcing you to navigate to another page or interrupting your viewing experience.

Live Translate is another notable feature of Vision AI, which brings on-device AI translation to Samsung TVs. This feature is part of Galaxy AI on Samsung phones and enables real-time translation on voice calls. Live Translate will function similarly on TVs, providing real-time subtitle translations so you can enjoy any content regardless of its language. The feature will initially support seven languages, with more to be added in the future.

Generative wallpaper is also a part of Vision AI, though this feature is already available on select flagship Samsung TVs since late 2024.

Samsung says it will work closely with Google to expand Vision AI's capabilities further. Interestingly, it is already collaborating with Microsoft to bring Copilot to its smart TVs and monitors alongside personalized content recommendations. Samsung will integrate Vision AI across its smart TV lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, and The Frame.

Samsung Smart TVs get deeper SmartThings ecosystem integration

Vision AI will bring deeper SmartThings ecosystem integration to Samsung TVs. With Home Insights, you can get real-time updates and safety alerts on your TV. Pet and Family Care will provide real-time updates and show recorded events of any unusual activity while automatically adjusting your smart home settings. The TV will also use its built-in microphone to detect any unusual activity.

Samsung's 2025 TV lineup will use AI to deliver an even better viewing experience. This includes using AI to upscale content to 8K resolution, analyzing content frame-by-frame for HDR remastering, and Color Booster Pro to provide richer colors.