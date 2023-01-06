TV functionality has long evolved from the days of watching sitcoms and movies on cable. Now you can stream free movies directly from your smart TV. While most televisions offer some sort of streaming interface, Samsung's stands out from the pack, thanks to its tight integration with its incredible Galaxy smartphone lineup.

Samsung primarily uses its Tizen OS to power most of its televisions, and it comes with a dedicated app store. The TVs come with built-in apps for customizing your viewing experience, but you can also download third-party apps ranging from free movie streaming services to social media apps. If you want to install new apps on your Samsung TV, you'll find the steps for downloading and managing them in this article.

How to download apps on your Samsung smart TV

Your Samsung TV has preinstalled apps, but you can download more from the app store. You need a Samsung account, and you can create one from your TV, smartphone, or PC if you have an internet connection. Once you've created the account, follow the steps below to download apps.

The steps used in this article may look different on your smart TV. If they don't work for you, consult your TV's manual for model-specific instructions.

Turn on your Samsung smart TV. Press the Home button on the remote controller. Source: Wikimedia Commons Scroll left and select Apps from the homescreen options. To select options, press the big circular button. Select the search icon in the upper-right corner to find an app. You can also explore the Editor's choice menu and other categories to get ideas. If you searched for an app, select it from the results page to view its information, screenshots, ratings, and more. Select Install to add the app to your TV.

How to move apps to the homescreen on Samsung TVs

Apps don't automatically appear on your Samsung TV's homescreen, so you must add them yourself. Pinning your preferred apps this way gives you quicker access, so you don't always have to enter the Apps menu. You can move them around once you've pinned them for better arrangement. Use the following steps to begin:

Press the Home button on your remote. Select the Apps menu from the homescreen options. Scroll to the Downloaded apps section. Long-press an app. Then select Add to Home. Repeat these steps for other apps you'd like to pin to the homescreen. Return to the homescreen to see your available apps. To reorder them, long-press an app. Then select Move. Use the directional buttons on your TV remote to reposition apps.

How to lock apps on your Samsung smart TV

If you want to prevent people from messing with your apps or viewing sensitive content inside them, lock them. Locking apps on Samsung TVs requires you to enter a PIN as confirmation. Usually, it's the default PIN for your TV, which is four zeros (0000). If you changed it, the new digits are what you should enter to confirm the lock. To unlock the apps, you need to re-enter the PIN. Use the following steps to block apps on your Samsung TV:

Press the Home button on your remote controller. Then select Apps. Select the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Use the directional buttons on your remote to switch between apps. A menu appears under every app you highlight. Select Lock. Enter your four-digit PIN to lock the app. You'll see a small lock icon beside blocked apps on your TV. To unlock TV apps, repeat the steps mentioned above. Then select unlock and enter your PIN.

Samsung app updates provide you with new features and fix issues on your devices. Normally, you can check for them on your own, but enabling automatic updates is a time-saver. However, auto-updates on Samsung TVs require an internet connection. Ensure that you're connected to a strong Wi-Fi network before using the following steps:

Go to Apps > Settings. Select Auto-update in the upper-right corner and turn on the feature.

How to delete apps from your Samsung TV

Like your smartphone, your smart TV has a storage capacity that can get filled up. Most Samsung smart TVs come with 8GB of storage. Out of it, Samsung reserves a major chunk for Tizen OS and system apps. When it's filled up, the performance reduces significantly. However, your options for freeing it are limited to clearing the cache and data and deleting existing apps. Like Google Play Store apps, deletion isn't permanent and you can reinstall them.

Currently, CloudMe is the only storage service available for Samsung SmartTV, so you don't have as many cloud storage options as you do on your phone. On select TVs, you may be able to connect an external storage device and convert it to your internal memory. However, we don't recommend such procedures as they may not work or permanently alter your TV's settings.

Use the following steps to delete apps and create more space on your Samsung TV:

Go to Apps > Settings. Long-press or select an app. Then click Delete from the drop-down menu. Select Delete again from the pop-up confirmation message.

Unlock your Samsung smart TV's true potential

You may be used to the flexibility of the Android OS on your Samsung smartphone. However, this privilege doesn't extend to TVs as they use the Tizen OS. While the OS performs excellently to deliver a user-friendly and intuitive interface for bigger screens, it lacks one major feature: synchronization.

Android TV lets you install compatible apps from your Android phone. On Samsung smart TVs, you can't do the same. Nevertheless, it shouldn't take much out of your experience if you hardly rely on them for managing apps. With your smartphones and tablets, you can enjoy the full benefits of installing apps while using your TV for streaming content online. This option solves the storage issue on Samsung TVs. If you're not looking to commit to heavy subscription fees, you can watch over 200 channels for free with Samsung TV Plus.