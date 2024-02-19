For some, wireless charging is a must-have feature in their smartphone. Others couldn't care less about it, preferring faster wired charging for quick power-ups. I tend to fall somewhere in between — it's a convenience I typically use for charging my phone at night or while working at my desk. Regardless of where your opinion of wireless charging falls between the two camps, the feature hasn't changed much since it was first introduced in the Nokia 920 in 2012.

Aside from the increase in power output, which with very few exceptions has plateaued at 15W, the advancement to Qi2 is the first major change that wireless charging fans have seen in years. Apple fans have been enjoying a near-identical variant, MagSafe, on iPhones since the iPhone 12. So, when Android users discovered that nearly the same thing was finalized and ready to go in Q4 of 2023, we were pumped at the idea that 2024 would be the year of magnetic charging. Unfortunately, despite being first up to bat, Samsung missed its opportunity to debut the technology, and now we're left wondering just who's going to be first.

The door has been left open

Qi2 is there and waiting to be picked up

Source: Wireless Power Consortium

If you were like me, then I'm sure you were prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to be the first phones to debut with the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, or at least the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. But Samsung Unpacked came and went without a mention of it. Taking what Samsung had told us regarding the timing between the finalization of the charging standard and the development of the phone itself, maybe there was concern that the magnets used to align the charger to the back of the phone would cause issues, like what the Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen has when using third-party MagSafe compatible cases.

OK, so, as one of the best Android phone makers in the world, Samsung let Android fans down by skipping Qi2 in its 2024 flagships. But we also had another flagship release already this year, the OnePlus 12. I don't think many expected OnePlus to offer the feature, considering the OnePlus 11 didn't include any wireless charging. So, the fact that we have any version of wireless charging is great, and the choice to offer its 50W AirVOOC is a win, even with an obvious lack of magnets.

So, what other options do we have left this year to bring the feature to Android fans? There is a good chance that the first brand to launch with Qi2 could be one that Android users in the US miss out on. Perhaps an Oppo, Xiaomi, or Vivo will take the crown as the first phone to ship with Qi2 — after all, Mobile World Congress is just around the corner — and that would be just fine. This would get the feature out into the world on a device that isn't likely going to be selling millions of units and could allow for more of a test run to smooth out any wrinkles in the new standard.

Looking at the US, the next most obvious option would be the Google Pixel 9 series. Google could introduce Qi2 as a selling point, even combining it with AI and software features that the company is known for to offer unique actions when the phone is attached to any of the already available Qi2 chargers. I could see it working similarly to what Google does with its in-house wireless charger, the Pixel Stand. However, taking into account Google's history of wonky hardware and generally not being the first to offer new hardware, I'm not sure if I want it to be the first.

What about the next flagship phone from Motorola? Up until last year, I would have been uninterested in this option. But between how well the company executed the Edge+ (2023) and Razr+, I'm more positive about the idea. I wouldn't expect Qi2 in a new foldable from the company, but I could see it maybe showing up in Motorola's next slab phone flagship. In terms of how likely I think this is, on a scale of 1 to 10, I'd probably give it a four.

Before 2024 is up, Samsung will take the stage again to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it could make up for its missing inclusion in the S24 Ultra by adding it to its next $1,800 foldable. As myself and others have said, Samsung's foldables are getting passed up by the competition, mostly due to the lack of innovation from model to model; this would be the perfect time to push the envelope and add the new wireless charging standard to the next Galaxy Z Fold phone. That and a list of other necessary improvements, including changing up the camera system.

It's about more than just charging

Qi2 brings the possibility of new accessory categories too

Close

Better and easier wireless charging is the headliner for Qi2, but just like with MagSafe, those built-in magnets allow for all sorts of useful accessories. Things like monitor mounts to attach your phone to the side of your computer monitor, wallets, phone grips, tripod attachments, and more. Most of the time, when people think of the MagSafe chargers on the market today, it is usually a tabletop charger stand or a charging puck. While I really like using those too, my favorite use is in my truck with a MagSafe wireless charger that I can put my Pixel 8 Pro on, thanks to my Thinborne case.

It's all still up in the air as to what phone will actually launch with Qi2 first, and it's a bit annoying that it hasn't happened yet. Sure, it's only been a few months since the charging standard was finalized, but it has been in the works for far longer than that. Samsung may have let Android users down by omitting the feature from the Galaxy S24 series and, to a much lesser extent, OnePlus with the OnePlus 12, but there is still plenty of time left in 2024 for a manufacturer to usher in the next phase of wireless charging and phone accessories.