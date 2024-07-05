It's only been a few months since we got the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but we're already seeing plenty of leaks about next year's Galaxy S25 line. Early rumors claim that we're in for a pretty substantial upgrade, with the entire S25 series likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in all regions, while the highest-end Galaxy S25 Ultra could receive major camera and design upgrades.

In addition to these rumors, we've also received early leaks about the Galaxy S25+ — or, in fact, the lack thereof. A recent report claimed that Samsung might be discontinuing the Galaxy S25+ model, introducing just two smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series: the standard S25 and the high-end S25 Ultra. While this report could be premature and is likely based on an error, would it really be that bad if Samsung discontinued the Galaxy S25+? Probably not, and here’s why.

Related The 13 Samsung Galaxy S24 settings you should change immediately Tweak these out-of-box One UI settings to create an ideal setup on Galaxy S24

Not a lot of customers are interested in buying the Plus model, anyway

Sales numbers back this up

At $1000, the Galaxy S Plus model seems like it would be the sweet spot for those wanting a larger S series device without spending as much as the Ultra model. However, it appears that people are just not interested in the Plus model. The Galaxy S24+ has been the least-selling model in the S24 lineup, accounting for just 21% of all S24 series sales.

This number is even lower compared when compared to the sales of the S23+, which were already low. The S23+ achieved just half the sales of the vanilla S23 and nearly one-fourth of the S23 Ultra units sold. The S24+ didn't have a high benchmark to surpass, but it seems to have failed in doing that as well.

You'd have to admit that Galaxy S "Plus" models in recent years have felt more like an upsell for those concerned about the battery life and screen size of the standard S model. The Plus model has never had its own appeal — it's just a larger standard S device — and that doesn't justify the extra cost Samsung charges for it.

How many flagships are too many?

Samsung's flagship lineup is already bloated

One could argue that Samsung's flagship lineup is already bloated. Samsung launches five different flagship devices every year — that's twice as many as some other Android brands! Fewer people are upgrading their devices each year, and in such a period, launching five flagships doesn't make a lot of sense. Yes, each device caters to a different segment, but Samsung could benefit from removing the Plus model. This would streamline their offerings and help the company focus on its more successful devices.

Some might say that users prefer the larger standard S series device because of the rounded corners, as the S24 Ultra's sharp edges are uncomfortable to hold. However, even this advantage is likely to go away next year, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra expected to have rounded corners, making it easier to hold without causing fatigue. So, the overall advantages of getting rid of the Plus model actually outweigh keeping it.

Other high-end Samsung phones actually deserve your attention

Opting for models might be a better choice

Now, if you really want a high-end Samsung smartphone, there are other options worth considering. For the same $1000 — and more often than not, at a somewhat lower cost — you get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup. This smartphone offers the same high-end processor and features, plus it folds. It's easier to carry, has a similar screen area to the Galaxy S Plus model when unfolded, and has an outer display too, for a quick glance at your notifications and widgets.

Moreover, with the upgrades expected in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung might have created the perfect $1000 phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to gain major camera, battery, and processor upgrades, and with such improvements, it might just be the best $1000 flagship, making the S24+ look like a dull choice by comparison.

And, of course, if you can spend a little more, there's always the Ultra model. It offers many benefits you'd miss with the S Plus model, such as a built-in S Pen for doodling, an upgraded primary camera, an extra telephoto sensor, and better build quality. And the best part is that the Ultra model isn't much more expensive than the S Plus model.

With that said, despite any lack of enthusiasm for the Plus model next year, Samsung might still keep the Galaxy S25+ model, and the report might turn out to be just a false alarm. But it wouldn't be bad if they got rid of it. We'd rather prefer Samsung to invest that time and effort into building a smartphone we've been waiting for years now — yes, I'm once again asking for a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold.