While phones provide a multitude of ways to communicate with your contacts, your options become more limited when you need to go hands-free. Voice-activated assistants are making it easier, but additional accessories are often needed to support connectivity. The Galaxy Watch, for example, is a wearable that can transmit notifications coming in from your Samsung phone. On that note, the company has developed a new product that can be worn for similar purposes – but acquiring it will not be easy.

As seen in a video released by the Samsung Nederland branch of the business, the Samsung Shortcut Sneaker is officially ready to launch. Created in collaboration with Elitac Wearables, Brut Amsterdam, Cheil Benelux, and sneaker designer Roel van Hoff, it has been deemed the “sneaker of the future” (via SamMobile). However, there are only six pairs in existence, meaning you can’t just fork over some cash to get your hands on one. Samsung will give away a pair in a contest being hosted through July 9, but you need to be a Netherlands-based Samsung Member to participate.

Highlights of the Samsung Shortcut Sneaker

Still, the features of the Shortcut Sneaker make it worth the envy. If you’re the kind of smartphone owner who is always looking for new ways to go hands-free, the shoes take it to a new level — the Samsung Shortcut Sneaker is entirely controlled by your movements. Motion sensors embedded within the soles of the shoes allow you to queue five different actions, such as phone calls or audio play. Whether the Galaxy-branded shoes will ever be made available beyond this initial batch has yet to be determined.

Until Samsung decides to expand their availability, there are other unique wearables you can try out. Ray-Ban, for instance, has teamed up with Meta to give you on-the-go control over actions on its apps. With these smart glasses, you can handle everything from video calling to recording on apps like WhatsApp and Messenger. It may not always be ideal to go hands-free, but it’s wearables like these that can make it easier.