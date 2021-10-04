It didn't take Samsung much time at all to start bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company began with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and it's continued to come to more phones over the last few weeks.
As usual, there isn't much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy A02s, and Exynos-equipped Galaxy S20 FE are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe, as are the original Z Fold and Z Fold 5G. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
- Galaxy S21+: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G991BXXU3AUIE, released September 28th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE (Exynos): G780FXXS7CUI5, released October 13th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G780GXXU3AUI3, released October 7th
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: G781BXXS4CUI1, released October 4th
- Galaxy S20: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
- Galaxy S20 5G: G981U1UES2DUI5, released October 13th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xNKSU1EUI3, released September 30th
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXU6EUJ3, October 25th
- Galaxy S10e: G97xFXXSDFUI5, released October 18th
- Galaxy S10: G97xFXXSDFUI5, released October 18th
- Galaxy S10+: G97xFXXSDFUI5, released October 18th
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977BXXSAFUI5, released October 18th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10 Lite: N770FXXS8EUI4, released October 14th
- Galaxy Note10: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xFXXS7FUI5, released October 6th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th
- Galaxy Note20: N98xFXXS3DUIF, released October 13th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xNKSU1DUI2, released September 30th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXS3DUIF, released October 13th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold3: F926NKSU1AUID, released September 28th
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711BXXU2AUJ7, released October 21st
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXS5EUI3, released October 10th
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXS8EUI2, released October 13th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916NKSU1DUI4, released September 30th
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS6FUI5, released October 10th
- Galaxy Fold 5G: F907BXXS6FUI5, released October 18th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A7: A750GUBS6CUJ2, released October 26th
- Galaxy A31: A315GDXS1CUJ4, released October 22nd
- Galaxy A50: A505GUBS9CUI3, released October 1st
- Galaxy A51: A515FXXU5EUJ2, released October 22nd
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXU4AUI3, released October 7th
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526BXXU1AUJ2, released October 21st
- Galaxy A71: A715FXXS7BUJ1, released October 25th
- Galaxy A02s: A025MUBS2BUI1, released October 10th
- Galaxy A9 (2018): A920NKSU5CUI1, released October 14th
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab Active3: T575XXU3BUI8, released October 4th
- Galaxy Tab S7: T875XXS2BUJ1, released October 16th
UPDATE: 2021/10/27 08:14 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS
New devices
The October 2021 security update is now available internationally for the Galaxy S10 Lite, A7, A31, A51, A52 5G, and A71. The Galaxy Z Flip3 also picked up a second October update, adding the pet portrait mode that Samsung recently added to the Z Fold3.
