It didn't take Samsung much time at all to start bringing a fresh security update to some of its phones. The company began with a handful of devices internationally, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and it's continued to come to more phones over the last few weeks.

As usual, there isn't much to these patch notes beyond some vague hints about improved stability — no major new features or sudden changes. In addition to those recent flagships, the Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy A02s, and Exynos-equipped Galaxy S20 FE are all receiving updates in various regions around the globe, as are the original Z Fold and Z Fold 5G. Here are the devices that have been patched so far:

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

Galaxy Tab series

UPDATE: 2021/10/27 08:14 EST BY ZACHARY KEW-DENNISS

New devices

The October 2021 security update is now available internationally for the Galaxy S10 Lite, A7, A31, A51, A52 5G, and A71. The Galaxy Z Flip3 also picked up a second October update, adding the pet portrait mode that Samsung recently added to the Z Fold3.

