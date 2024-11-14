Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S25 launch rumored for January 23, 2025 in San Francisco.

Expect redesigned S25 Ultra with upgraded display and camera features.

Uncertainty remains over chipset choice for Galaxy S25 series, but the latest leaks lean towards the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

With a new Android version and flagship chipsets already out, the stage is set for the next wave of flagship smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S25 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphone series of 2025, and while there's still debate over which chipset will power the device, a new leak may have just revealed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 series.

According to South Korea's The Financial News (via Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung has scheduled its Galaxy S25 launch for January 23, 2025. The company is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on this date in San Francisco, USA. The report adds that Samsung may also introduce the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim and other devices at the event, despite earlier rumors suggesting a later release date for the Slim model.

Prominent leaker Yogesh Brar has corroborated this timeline, stating that the Galaxy S25 series will arrive in the second half of January, though he didn’t specify an exact date. Meanwhile, another reliable leaker, Max Jambor, claims the event is set for January 22, 2025, not January 23. This difference, however, might simply be due to time zone differences, with the launch occurring on January 22 in the US and January 23 in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S25 might arrive in late January next year

Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy S25 launch date, but with the company announcing that One UI 7 will debut with its next-gen flagship, this timeline seems likely. Nonetheless, a lot of leaks about the Galaxy S25 series have leaked in the past few weeks, giving us an idea of what to expect from Samsung's next flagship models.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to adopt a design more similar to the standard S25 and S25+, featuring rounded corners and a slimmer profile. The displays are also expected to see a significant upgrade with slimmer bezels, allowing for a larger screen area while maintaining a similar overall size.

As for the camera, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a much-needed improvement, with a 50MP 3x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There are still doubts over which chipset will actually power the lineup: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite or Samsung's Exynos 2500. Current leaks from reliable sources like Ice Universe and Yogesh Brar lean towards the Snapdragon 8 Elite as the likely choice.