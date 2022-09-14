Samsung has been doing a pretty good job as far as updates go. The company is currently hard at work testing One UI 5, based on Android 13, on its latest and greatest phones. And while that big release has yet to arrive, the company is also keeping its current firmware updated. Carrier-locked phones often take longer to get updates than unlocked variants. As such, Samsung began rolling out its September security patch to its unlocked smartphones, a week behind schedule. Now, it's doing the same for the carrier variants of its phones.

The September update was spotted for the carrier-locked model of the Galaxy A53 5G (via SamMobile), while changelogs published by Verizon confirm that the update is also on its way for flagships like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy S21. As for actual changes, we have none, other than the fact that we now have the September security patch.

The update is based on One UI 4.1.1, which rolled out last week — and actually brought Android 12L-specific changes with it for some large-screen phones. It comes with fixes for over two dozen vulnerabilities, so it's probably a good idea to install it. We don't know if the update also includes other minor changes or optimizations that aren't mentioned in the changelog, but if there are, you probably won't notice them once you've updated.

If you want to keep your phone secure, you should update your phone whenever the new release arrives to your phone. If you don't see it right now, it could take a few days to show up, or you might need to download another update first. As we mentioned before, One UI 5 is still in beta testing — on its second beta, to be precise — so hopefully, it won't be much longer before its stable version arrives.