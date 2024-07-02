An incoming notification can feel annoying when you zone out to music on Spotify. You don’t have to worry about interruptions if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone since its Separate app sound function lets you designate separate audio output devices for apps. This guide shows you how to use Separate app sound for all your multitasking needs.

What is Samsung Separate app sound?

Samsung Separate app sound lets you direct app sounds to your Bluetooth devices and simultaneously play other sounds through your phone. This feature allows you to hear the sounds from two sources without one interrupting the other. For instance, you may want to listen to music on Spotify via speakers and answer a call on your phone. You can do both without disturbances if you turn on the Separate app sound feature.

Google Chrome, Camera, Google TV, Samsung Internet, YouTube, YouTube Music, and other apps support the Separate app sound feature. You will find the option on most Samsung phones with Android 7 and newer operating systems. Other Android phones do not support this feature.

However, Separate app sound should not be confused with Samsung’s Dual Audio function. Dual Audio lets you stream sounds to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

How to turn on Separate app sound

Connect your phone to a Bluetooth device before switching on Separate app sound. Here’s how:

Ensure your phone and the device are close to each other. On your phone, open the Settings app. Select Connections. Tap Bluetooth. Turn on the toggle switch. Tap the device name on the list of available devices.

Now, turn on the Separate App Sound feature.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Select Sounds and Vibration. Tap Separate app sound. Close Turn on the toggle beside Turn on now. Tap App to choose which application sound you want to hear via Bluetooth speakers. Close You’ll see a handful of apps. If the list doesn’t have the application you’re looking for, tap Add apps. Go back and select Audio device. Close Tap which audio output device you want to connect to.

If you can’t find the Separate app sound option, ensure your Galaxy phone has the latest software update.

How to personalize sound quality

You can customize the sound effects.

Open the Settings app. Choose Sounds and vibration. Tap Sound quality and effects.

You’ll see the following options:

Dolby Atmos: The surround sound mode is optimized for movies and music.

The surround sound mode is optimized for movies and music. Dolby Atmos for gaming: Dolby Atmos sound customized for gaming.

Dolby Atmos sound customized for gaming. Equalizer: You can adjust the frequency based on the music genre.

You can adjust the frequency based on the music genre. UHQ upscaler: It enhances the sound when using wired earphones.

It enhances the sound when using wired earphones. Adapt sound: You can make a sound profile based on your hearing ability and age group.

How to switch off Separate app sound

Open the Settings app. Tap Sounds and vibration. Select Separate app sound. Turn off the toggle.

Related How to turn off Samsung Galaxy Store ads and notifications Deactivate or manage Galaxy Store notifications for a smoother Samsung experience. Your phone, your rules!

Use your Samsung Galaxy phone for multitasking

The Separate app sound function allows you to watch YouTube videos while listening to podcasts. It lets you amp up your productivity by helping you multitask. Make the most of your Samsung Galaxy phone by trying the top One UI tips to improve your experience. You can also check out the best motions and gestures to simplify navigation. Turn on the option in a few steps, and you’ll be able to capture screenshots, view notifications, and mute calls without pressing buttons.