Summary Samsung partnered with the UK Home Office to promote Android's anti-theft features.

Galaxy phones now include security features like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.

Galaxy-exclusive features like Identity Check and Security Delay boost device security.

While Google has been tightening Android's security with new anti-theft features, theft unfortunately remains a big issue, especially in major cities around the world. One reason people are often unable to retrieve their phones — or at least block them remotely to protect their data — is the lack of awareness about these Android security features.