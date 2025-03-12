Summary Samsung releases long-awaited firmware update for Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro after a year since the last one.

The update focuses on stability improvements and bug fixes, rather than groundbreaking changes.

Users can update their earbuds through the Galaxy Wearable app to enjoy a smoother listening experience.

It’s been a rough few quarters for Samsung fans. Sure, the company is still killing it on the hardware front—just look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. But let’s be real, the upgrades feel more like baby steps than giant leaps, leaving some wondering if the innovation well is running dry.

And then there’s the software side of things. One UI 7 is solid, no doubt, but the snail-paced rollout has people feeling stuck in a rut. It’s starting to feel like déjà vu, like we’re slipping back into that slower, less exciting era Samsung hit a few years back. And now, that same slow-moving trend seems to be creeping into its older wireless earbuds too.

Samsung is finally rolling out new firmware for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro, and it’s a big deal since it’s been over a year since the last update. These tweaks, the first since March 2024, don’t seem to bring anything groundbreaking, sticking to the same changelog as before, as noted by 9to5Google.

All about stability and bug fixes