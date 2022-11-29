Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.

The "Self Repair Assistant" patent application from Samsung with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) describes a "computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartphones," smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds (via SamMobile). It will provide "consultancy and information services relating to self-installation, self-maintenance, and self-repair" of the mentioned devices. The accompanying logo is described as a "blue wrench inside a white gear" featuring rounded corners and "Self Repair Assistant" written below.

From the patent description, it looks like Samsung will launch a "Self Repair Assistant" app to provide quick and easy access to repair guides and replacement parts. This is done by iFixit currently, so it could be that the partnership between the two companies is coming to an end. The self-repair program might also soon include replacement parts for smartwatches and earbuds. Admittedly, repairing such devices in-house could be difficult, given their compact size, so it might not be for inexperienced DIYers.

Samsung's self-repair program has remained unchanged since its launch, including the list of compatible devices. You can order replacement displays, back glass, and charging ports for devices that are a part of the program, but that's about it. Given Samsung's wide product portfolio across different product types, it is a shame the company's self-repair program is limited to just three of its devices. The patent application indicates the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is working on changing that.