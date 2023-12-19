Summary Samsung's self-repair program now includes Galaxy foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, making replacement parts more accessible and reducing cost concerns.

The program is expanding to more regions, including 30 additional countries, giving users in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, and Greece access to genuine Samsung parts for repairs.

Samsung will be adding even more Galaxy devices to the self-repair program later this month, such as the Tab S9 series, Galaxy Book 2 series, and Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung launched its self-repair program in the US back in 2022, giving device owners more options when it comes to troubleshooting. Under the program, it’s now possible to obtain everything from authentic Samsung phone screens to volume keys. This has enabled device owners to make their own repairs, as well as seek repairs from third parties, who have access to genuine parts. The self-repair program has expanded to other countries since its debut, including Mexico, Brazil, and many European countries. Now, Samsung is continuing its global expansion and adding Galaxy foldables to the mix.

In an update posted on its company website, Samsung announced that its Galaxy foldables — specifically the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 — are being added to the self-repair program. Furthermore, it added that more Galaxy devices will be rolled into the program throughout December 2023. This includes the Tab S9 series, Galaxy Book 2 series, and the Galaxy S23 series. In addition to integrating these devices into the program, it’s being expanded to more regions. A total of 30 more countries will now have access to the self-repair program, including Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, and Greece.

Not everyone is brave enough to try repairing their own devices, but that doesn’t mean Samsung isn’t continuing to invest in the program. At the beginning of 2023, the company added the Galaxy S22 lineup to its self-repair program. This allowed Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra owners to begin using genuine Samsung parts to make repairs to their devices. This also created more refurbishment opportunities, thus expanding access to these Galaxy devices as well.

Apple is one tech giant that has notably rallied against giving consumers the right to repair their devices in the past. However, the company eventually reversed track, joining the right-to-repair movement back in 2021. Apple created its own program that allowed iPhone owners to buy select components as needed, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. However, the company has tried to remain firm on its insistence that consumers visit certified technicians for repairs, rather than attempting to fix devices themselves.

If you want to try your hand at repairing your own Galaxy device, it’s become easier than ever to access the right components for the job. Whether you’re brave enough to take matters into your hands is another thing, however. Fortunately, these programs are also giving third-party repair technicians access to the same tools to make necessary fixes. When in doubt, it’s best to leave it to the professionals — and initiatives like Samsung’s self-repair program can now give you more peace of mind.