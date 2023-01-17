With the Right to Repair movement continuing to gain steam, smartphone manufacturers are feeling pressure to offer better solutions for customers who want to fix their own devices. Last year, Samsung became one of the first Android OEMs to offer a self-repair solution to its customers with kits of first-party parts and tools for its Galaxy S21 and S20 series phones in addition to the Tab S7+. But starting today, the tech giant is expanding this program to include much more recent devices, in an apparent vote of confidence in its DIY refurbishment initiative.

Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users are now able to purchase a repair kit from Samsung for broken screens, charging ports, and back glass. Screen repair assemblies include a new display, midframe, and battery for $160 (S22), $183 (S22+), or $233 (S22 Ultra). Charging ports and rear glass replacements can be purchased for $60 regardless of model and color.

For an upcharge of $7 with each kit, Samsung repair partner iFixIt will also include all the tools you’ll need for the job. Kits are accompanied by an iFixIt repair tutorial that now features official “OEM Guide” branding to let you know the instructions are certified by Samsung.

In addition to these smartphone kits, Samsung is now offering DIY repair solutions for its flagship laptop PCs, the Galaxy Book Pro 15" and Galaxy Book Pro 360 15". These kits can include the battery, front and rear cases, display, touchpad, fingerprint reader, and even the rubber feet at the bottom of the laptop.

While it’s only one series of flagship models receiving the attention today, this sure seems to indicate that Samsung is committed to serving the Right to Repair community. It's been a little while since we've seen any motion from the self-repair program, so adding both more phones and PCs to the list of supported devices is a big step forward.

This news comes just weeks before Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S23 series, and almost a full year since the launch of these now-supported S22 models. We’d certainly hope it doesn’t take quite so long to offer repair parts for the 2023 flagships, especially when factoring in presumed cost increases from the brighter screen and impressive new camera hardware the Galaxy S23 is expected to boast.