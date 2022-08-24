The update is scheduled to be released in Q3 2022

Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.

The sixth beta build arrives nearly a month after the last beta dropped. That's a long gap, especially since the first few beta releases were seeded almost every other week after the program started. The latest beta carries the build number ZVH2 and focuses solely on squashing the lingering bugs ahead of a possible public release in the coming weeks. You can find the official change log of the beta below (via Samsung Community). The LTE build contains some specific fixes for the cellular models.

BT: Bugs that have been fixed - Improved the issue that the text is disappeared during entering text when automatic suggestion text is set to On - Fixed reset issue when entering Watch only mode during exercise - Changed power saving mode concept . Automatically wakes up when the battery is charged to 15% or more . Improved to clearly recognize when entering power saving mode LTE: Bugs that have been fixed - Improved the issue that disaster messages over 255 bytes cannot be received - Fixed reset issue when entering Watch only mode during exercise - Fixed failure issue when TMO user sends E911 call while roaming to ATT network - Update Flashlight App

There are some reports of the build failing to install for some Galaxy Watch 4 owners, so you might want to wait until more users confirm they are not facing any such issues while installing the update.

Apart from new watch faces, some of which have already made their way to the Galaxy Watch 4, the next version of One UI Watch will have several accessibility improvements. This includes the ability to reduce the transparency and blur effects, along with the ability to disable system animations entirely. For hard-of-hearing people, One UI Watch 4.5 will include an option to control your Bluetooth earbuds' left and right sound balance right from your smartwatch.

Other notable changes include creating a copy of an existing watch face for further customization, switching between different input methods seamlessly, swipe-to-type in the stock keyboard, and dual-SIM support. There should also be some under-the-hood performance improvements since the skin is based on a newer version of Wear OS.

While the Galaxy Watch 4 will get the One UI Watch 4.5 update in Q3 2022, the Watch 5 lineup runs the skin out of the box.

Thanks: Moshe