The May 2024 security update is rolling out for the Galaxy S23 series in the US and Europe, improving device security.

While the update may not fix performance issues like battery draining, it addresses 11 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs).

Samsung generated a substantial amount of buzz with the release of One UI 6.1, and it has since become one of the company’s most popular software updates to date. More than eight million people have downloaded the update since it was released in March, according to the tech company. However, this isn’t to say that it hasn’t had some flaws that have needed to be ironed out. To that extent, Samsung has been working to patch bugs and address emerging security threats. Now, its latest security update is rolling out for the Galaxy S23 series in some regions.

As noted by SamMobile and confirmed with our own Galaxy S23 devices, the May 2024 security update for One UI 6.1 that began rolling out at the beginning of the month for the Galaxy S24 is now appearing on some Galaxy S23 series devices. Specifically, those residing in the US and Europe seem to be receiving the update on carrier-locked devices. However, it’s expected to become available on unlocked Galaxy phones — as well as in other countries — within the coming days.

The latest build is specifically aimed at bolstering device security. That being said, it’s not expected to address performance issues, which some have been reporting since installing One UI 6.1. For example, a few devices seem to be experiencing battery draining problems — Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners, for instance, have been raising the issue. Whether Samsung has a remedy in the pipeline has yet to be determined, but in the least, the recent update should quell security concerns.

Upstream, Google outlined fixes for 11 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in its Android Security Bulletin dated May 1, 2024. Considering this firmware from Samsung has a build date of May 1, you can expect these changes to be included in the update. Of these, 10 were deemed High severity and one was marked as Critical severity (CVE-2024-23706).

When the May security update came to the Galaxy S24 at the beginning of the month, it received little fanfare. This was mostly because many device owners were expecting a camera update, in addition to bug fixes and security enhancements. Although the camera update did not debut, rumors are that it’s still on the way with a launch date slated for June. In any case, the most recent patch is worth downloading to ensure your device’s vulnerabilities are addressed. This can be done by going into your phone’s settings and tapping on the software update option.