Phones hold the important pieces of our lives, whether it's our family photos or our tax returns. To keep these details private, we need a secure place to store them on our devices. That's why Samsung created the Secure Folder app, which is available on all the top Samsung phones. Secure Folder is a place to secure your most important items using Samsung's Knox encryption to keep them safe. Here are some tips and tricks to make the most of the Secure Folder app.

Download or activate Secure Folder

Even though Secure Folder is a Samsung app, it is not necessarily installed or activated on Samsung devices by default. If you don't see it in your app drawer, check if it needs to be activated.

Open the Settings app. Select the Security and Privacy option from the main menu. Tap the Secure Folder option. 2 Images Close Toggle on the Add Secure Folder to Apps screen option. Close

Download the app using the link below if you don't see this option on your phone.

Hide or change the app icon

There are times when we let other people use our phones even though we don't want them to access our private items. Samsung allows you to hide your files in Secure Folder and hide or modify the app icon to make it difficult for people to find your personal information. To hide the app icon:

Open the Secure Folder app. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Select the Settings option. Tap the Add Secure Folder to Apps screen toggle. 2 Images Close

This hides the app icon from your device's app drawer, and you'll go into this section of settings to access it. If you want to keep the app icon in your app drawer but would like to put a disguise on it, you can do that.

Launch the Secure Folder app. Select the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap the Customize option. Change the app icon's color, image, and name to hide its existence from others. 2 Images Close

Choose how your Secure Folder is locked

Secure Folder has a lock on it to keep your data safe, and you can choose what that lock is. There are options to set a PIN, password, or pattern, and you can choose if you'd like to use biometrics to unlock the folder.

Launch the Secure Folder app. Tap the menu button (the three dots). Select the Settings option. Tap the Lock type option. 2 Images Close Confirm your current lock. Choose how you'd like to unlock your folder. Close

Lock your folder as quickly as you like

Not only can you customize how to unlock your folder, but you can also customize how quickly your folder locks after you unlock it.

Find Secure Folder in your app drawer (or whatever you've disguised it as) and tap it. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap the Settings option. Close Select the Auto lock Secure Folder option. Choose how soon you'd like the folder to lock. The options include timed options and others, including when the screen turns off or when you leave an app. 2 Images Close

Move photos to Secure Folder using Samsung Gallery

If there are images you want to add to Secure Folder, you can do so from the Samsung Gallery app.

Open the Samsung Gallery app. Find the photo you'd like to add to Secure Folder. Tap the three dots in the lower-right corner. Select the Move to Secure Folder option. Close

You can also move multiple images to Secure Folder at one time.

Open the Samsung Gallery app. Select the photos you'd like to add to your Secure Folder. Tap the three dots in the lower-right corner. Tap the Move to Secure Folder option. Close Your photos appear in your Secure Folder.

Keep your private items private

We have so much sensitive information on our phones these days, and having a secure place to keep it is essential. Samsung Secure Folder fills this need well and has a lot of great features to make the experience positive. There are other great Samsung tips and tricks to make your Galaxy phone experience the best it can be.