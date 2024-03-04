Secure Folder is a Samsung One UI-only feature that hides apps, photos, videos, and other files in a separate folder. It's available on the best Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and budget options. If you turned on the function but aren't sure how to access it, this article shows you where to find Secure Folder on your Samsung phone.

How does Secure Folder work?

After activating Secure Folder, you'll see an app icon in the app drawer for accessing the feature. This icon may be hidden if you turn off the option to let it appear there. Here's how to add or remove it from your app drawer:

Go to Settings on your Galaxy device. Navigate to Security and privacy. Select Secure Folder and enter your password or PIN. Close Flip the toggle beside Add Secure Folder to Apps screen to turn it on. Close

If you want to add and remove the Secure Folder icon from your app drawer without going to the Settings app every time, use the Secure Folder toggle in the Quick Settings panel. The toggle is not available by default, but you can activate it by following these steps:

Swipe down twice from the top of the screen to open Quick Settings. Swipe left until you see the + button at the end. Tap it. Look for Secure Folder from the Available buttons section at the top. Long press it until it floats, and drag it to the bottom section. Tap Done. Close

When you tap the icon, it turns blue to signify that Secure Folder is visible in the app drawer. Tapping it again grays it out and removes Secure Folder from the app drawer.

All the methods of finding Secure Folder covered below only work when the Add Secure Folder to Apps screen option is turned on. If it's turned off, none of these methods work.

Find Secure Folder from the app drawer

Activating Secure Folder for the first time allows you to access it from your phone's app drawer. Here's how:

Swipe up on your home screen to open the app drawer. Find and tap Secure Folder to open it. You are asked to log in with your fingerprint, PIN, or password. Unlock the folder with your chosen security method. It brings up built-in apps like Contacts, Gallery, Camera, Internet, and My Files. To add the Secure Folder app icon on the home screen, long press the Secure Folder icon and select Add to Home. Close

If you want the Secure Folder icon on your home screen, long press the icon in the app drawer and select Add to Home .

Find Secure Folder with the search function

You can also search for Secure Folder. Here's how:

Swipe up on the home screen to open the app drawer. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Type Secure Folder. Select the app icon to open it. Close

Search only brings up the Secure Folder app icon if you activate it. If it's turned off, you only see the option to open Secure Folder from Settings.

Find Secure Folder using Google Assistant

Follow these steps to find Secure Folder using Google Assistant:

Activate Google Assistant by saying, "Hey Google" or swiping up from the bottom edge of your screen. Say, "Open Secure Folder." You're prompted to enter your password.

Find Secure Folder from the Samsung Galaxy Store

Follow these steps to open Secure Folder from the Galaxy Store on your Samsung device:

Launch the Galaxy Store. Tap the search icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and type secure folder. Select the option with Samsung Electronics under the app name. It's usually the first option. Tap the blue Open button at the bottom of the screen. Close

Find Secure Folder using the side key

If you use Secure Folder often, remap the double-tap function of your device's power button to open it. Here's how:

Press and hold the power button to open the power menu. Tap Side key settings at the bottom. Alternatively, go to Settings > Advanced features > Side key. Activate Double press by flipping the toggle next to it and selecting Open app. Tap the Settings icon beside Open app. Find and select Secure folder from the list of apps. Then, double-press the side key/power button to open Secure Folder. Close

Can you access Secure Folder from Gallery? You cannot access Secure Folder from the Samsung Gallery app. However, you can move photos and videos to Secure Folder by following these steps: Select the media you wish to move. Tap the More icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Select Move to Secure Folder from the pop-up box.

To remove a photo or video from Secure Folder, open the Secure Folder app, select the Gallery app, find and select the media, tap the three-dot icon, and select Move out of Secure Folder.

There's no limit to what you can hide

With Secure Folder, you can hide sensitive information on your Samsung device. You can even hide the folder and limit its accessibility. Perhaps the best part is that you can hide everything from photos and videos to documents, contacts, and applications. Check out our Secure Folder guide to find out all you need to know about it.