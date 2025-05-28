Summary Samsung's Secure Folder, a private and encrypted space for files and apps, receives notable upgrades in the One UI 8 beta.

Key enhancements include stronger biometric security with separate fingerprint enrollment for Secure Folder and the option to hide app instances outside the secure area.

A new "Hide Secure Folder" feature acts as a kill switch, concealing the app icon and temporarily disabling its contents and notifications for enhanced privacy.

Samsung's Secure Folder app, which was first released for the Galaxy S7 back in 2017, allows users to create a private space on their device to store all types of files, photos, videos, and even apps. Powered by Samsung Knox, all data scored within Secure Folder is encrypted, and is stored in a separate and protected area of your phone.

Not only that, adding apps to the Secure Folder also allows you to create their second instances, essentially letting you use the same app in different contexts. Think of it as a sandboxed environment.