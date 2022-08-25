Earlier this month, Samsung Galaxy S22 users were treated to some exceptionally good news, as the very first public One UI 5.0 builds started to land on their phones. It was a great sign, both for enthusiasts wanting to try out the latest version of Android early and those looking forward to the stable version to make an excellent device even better. If you're a beta tester, you have another reason to be excited, as Samsung is beginning to roll out the second One UI 5 beta.

As reported by XDA and SamMobile, Galaxy S22 users in the United Kingdom and India can now enroll in the One UI 5 beta through the Samsung Members app and get an update prompt afterward. Likewise, users in South Korea already enrolled in the beta are now getting a second update. The version currently rolling out to these three markets, along with the United States, is carrying a build number ending in ZVHK.

As for what's new in this second update, it's carrying a bunch of improvements, as well as bug fixes. On first boo, you might notice Samsung has changed a handful of icons for its main apps. These are very subtle changes, mind you, so it's likely not everyone will spot the difference immediately.

There's also a new "Smart Suggestions" widget, which will suggest different apps and actions based on how you use your phone throughout the day. A new Maintenance mode promises to keep private info, files, and apps safe from prying eyes when you send your phone to a repair center.

3 Images

Close

In case you thought this update would finally mark the death of Bixby, think again. There's a new "Modes" section in Bixby Routines, which will let you choose a "mode" depending on what you're doing or your current mood. Depending on your choice, your phone's settings will adjust to fit your selection.

Close

Last but not least, there's a handful of quality-of-life tweaks and improvements. RAM Plus, which allocates space from your phone's storage as virtual RAM, can now be turned off entirely. You have granular controls to tweak what apps can show different notification types, such as pop-ups, lock-screen notifications, and launcher badges. Instead of being white or gray, the volume slider now matches whatever Material You color your device is using. And perhaps more importantly, quick settings in the notification shade are now fixed, and it's showing six again.

4 Images

Close

If you're currently enrolled in the One UI beta, make sure you keep an eye out for an update coming soon to your device. If you're not, try enrolling through the Samsung Members app to install the One UI 5 beta.