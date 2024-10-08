Key Takeaways Samsung management has apologized for disappointing performance in various divisions.

The company promises to innovate again and regain its technological edge.

The management vows to improve organizational culture and technological competitiveness.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great phone, delivering excellent performance and all-day battery life. However, it does not radically differ from its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which itself was a modest upgrade over the 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's the same story with Samsung's other divisions, like memory and chipset, which were once segment leaders but are now lagging behind their competitors. Samsung has seemingly realized its mistake and issued an apology to its customers, employees, and shareholders.

The letter comes after Samsung announced its earnings guidance for Q3 2024, where it expects to make an operating profit of around 9.2 trillion Korean won ($6.8 billion).

In the open letter pennedby Samsung's newly appointed VP of Device Solutions, Jeon Young-Hyun, and published in its Korean newsroom, Samsung Electronics' management apologized for its performance not meeting market expectations (via The Verge). This has sparked "concerns about the fundamental technological competitiveness and the future of the company [machine translated]."

The management notes that Samsung has a history of turning a crisis into an opportunity and promises to do the same this time as well.

Rather than short-term solutions, we will secure fundamental competitiveness. Furthermore, I believe that only new technologies that do not exist in the world and perfect quality competitiveness are the only ways for Samsung Electronics to make a comeback.

Samsung promises to "fearlessly pioneer the future and to cling to our goals until the end and achieve them." The management will also work to improve the organizational culture and "immediately fix" anything that needs their urgent attention.

We will rebuild our traditional organizational culture of trust and communication. If we find a problem in the field, we will expose it and have a heated discussion to improve it. In particular, we will actively communicate with investors whenever we have the opportunity.

All major Samsung divisions have lost their technological edge

The letter refers to Samsung's poor performance in its memory, semiconductor, and chipset divisions. Given how closely they are tied to the company's smartphone division, any technological breakthrough from their end should also benefit future Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's letter makes some bold promises and openly addresses its failure to innovate in recent years. It is refreshing to see a company as big as Samsung take such an approach and issue an open apology letter to its customers and shareholders. Ultimately, though, what's important is whether Samsung can live up to all its claims and promises in the letter.