Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 6.1 update is rolling out now to the Galaxy S24 series, with the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 following suit with One UI 6.1.1 next week.

New One UI 6.1/6.1.1 Galaxy AI features include Composer, Sketch to Image, Interpreter, Note Assist, and more.

Samsung's Galaxy AI features will be free until 2025; the billing model post-2025 is currently unknown.

Samsung's Unpacked-released Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were released with One UI 6.1.1 out of the gate. The OS skin, which we've been expecting to see roll out to other Galaxy flagships for a while now, is finally starting to hit the Galaxy S24 series.

We reported on the update landing on the S24 series earlier today, and now, in a blog post, Samsung has confirmed all the other devices that will get the update and the specific date users can be on the lookout for.

After the S24 series, the update is slated to roll out to the S23 series (including the S23 FE), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. It's worth noting, to avoid any confusion, that the updated software version will be displayed as One UI 6.1 for S24 and S23 series devices, and as One UI 6.1.1 for the foldables and the Tab S9 series.

Apart from the S24 series, which is gaining access to the update today, users of eligible devices can expect the One UI 6.1/6.1.1 update to land beginning Thursday, September 12, exactly one week from today, before the devices ultimately gain Android 15-based One UI 7 sometime later this year.

Here's what users can expect

S24 users can begin experiencing new key features starting today, and older flagships will be able to utilize them starting next week. Some key features set to be available across all eligible devices include Sketch to Image, Composer, and Chat Assist, with Auto Zoom being the only feature limited to the Z Flip 5.

Check out a brief list of exciting features that users can expect to try out:

Composer (requires a network connection and Samsung Account login)

Sketch to Image (requires a network connection and Samsung Account login)

Interpreter (requires Samsung account login and a language preset)

Note Assist (requires Samsung account login and internet connection, works with Samsung Notes only)

PDF Overlay Translation (not supported for PDF files locked behing a password)

Circle to Search (requires an internet connection)

Portrait Studio (requires a network connection and Samsung Account login)

Instant Slow-mo (available on Samsung Video Player and Samsung Gallery)

It's worth noting that Galaxy AI features available in the update, like Composer, Sketch to Image, Interpreter, Note Assist, and more will be provided for free until the end of 2025. Samsung's billing model post 2025 is currently unknown.