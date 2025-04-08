Summary Samsung has finally ended software support for the Galaxy S20, which launched in 2020.

The company extended the security support for the phone by a year in 2024.

S20 FE and Note 20 series, which feature similar internals, should receive security patches for the next one or two quarters.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 in early 2020, it promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Based on this timeframe, software support for the phone should have ended in April 2024. However, in a surprising move, Samsung decided to provide security patches to the S20 series for another year, albeit once every quarter. Now, that time is also up, with the company dropping support for these devices entirely.