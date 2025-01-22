Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is marketed as 'Qi2 ready,' but this requires a specific magnetic case. The phones themselves lack built-in magnets for magnetic alignment with Qi2 chargers.

Only one official Samsung case currently enables true Qi2 functionality (magnetic alignment and fast wireless charging), and it's the Clear Magnet Case. This case is available for all three S25 models.

Without Samsung's official case, or supported third-party alternatives, the S25 series won't magnetically attach to Qi2 chargers.

Samsung's January Unpacked event has concluded, with the South Korean tech giant's latest S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra Stealing the show. Pair that with an abundance of Gemini and Galaxy AI announcements, a sneak peek at Project Moohan, and a teaser for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and It's safe to say that the event was one of the more exciting ones that it has recently put up

Similar to last year's S-series flagships, the Galaxy S25 series offers 15W wireless charging, and this time around, the series is, what Samsung is calling, 'Qi2 ready.' Exciting, right? All those leaks about Samsung devices finally housing magnets for Qi2, and it's finally here? Well, not really.

With its unparalleled vocabulary and wordplay that would even put William Shakespeare to shame, the Wireless Power Consortium's 'Qi2 ready' designation that Samsung has adopted isn't really the Qi2 implementation many were hoping to see. So no, to put all questions to rest, Samsung's Galaxy S25 series does not have built-in magnets. No magnets = no Qi2.

Now, to further add to the confusion, the S25 series' new Qi2 ready branding is likely to mislead users into believing that their shiny new phone will magnetically attach to their existing Qi2 wireless chargers and accessories, which is far from the truth. The designation simply indicates that the device can achieve 15W fast charging speeds while being magnetically attached to your wireless charger, but only when you slap one of Samsung's new official magnetic cases on it. For users that consistently use cases with their phone, this isn't a big deal, considering that they would have purchased a case for their shiny new phone regardless. Others who live the caseless way of life will have to compromise, especially if they've been following pre-release rumors.

Source: Samsung

You'd find over a dozen S25 series cases on Samsung's website right now, but not all of them convert your phone into a 'Qi2 ready' device. Only one on the large list actually offers magnets, and it's the 'Clear Magnet Case, Transparent.' There are and will be more third-party alternatives, but official Samsung options, at least for now, appear to be limited to:

The top-of-the-line S25 Ultra's case starts at $30, but Samsung appears to be offering an early 50 percent discount on it, which means you can currently snag it for $15. Cases for the S25+ and the base S25 are currently out of stock, but considering that the Ultra case is going for $15, they should cost the same, if not cheaper, once they're back on the website.