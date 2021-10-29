Ah, the Galaxy S21 FE. What should've otherwise been a typical product launch by Samsung has faced numerous delays. As the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE, it was expected to arrive sometime in late summer or early fall before a bunch of delays — and even rumors of outright cancellation — soured those plans. Last we heard, its launch had been moved up to January, possibly postponing the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series. There's even more confirmation on this particular timeframe now, with potential dates for both the Galaxy S21 FE and the S22 lineup.

SamMobile published two separate posts this morning, giving us some clarification on Samsung's upcoming devices. First, the Galaxy S21 FE could be set for an announcement as soon as CES 2022. This rumor fits with the January timeframe, albeit a little earlier than earlier rumors had suggested. With CES 2022 happening in Las Vegas from January 5th-8th, it's the perfect spot to launch a new smartphone — especially one that isn't a flagship.

Samsung doesn't usually hop into CES to announce a smartphone. The company also unveiled the main Galaxy S21 lineup last January, but instead of appearing at CES, an Unpacked event was held just a few days later. That said, Samsung is no stranger to the Vegas-based tech conference, either — it usually uses the space to launch other various gadgets and appliances.

As for the Galaxy S22 series, you can expect those to be announced at a separate Unpacked event as usual, possibly sometime in February. There are a couple of conflicting reports on that date, however. SamMobile's sources report a February release is set in stone, while renowned leaker Ice universe pegs it for some time in late January, moving it closer to the S21 FE's launch at the start of the month.

In any case, it won't be much longer until these smartphones are finally headed to store shelves.

