Summary Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a titanium frame, but it is unclear if this will be exclusive to the top-of-the-line model or available for all versions.

Titanium is a strong and durable material that offers better resistance to bending, breaking, scratches, and dents compared to aluminum.

While titanium is heavier than aluminum, Samsung claims to have found a way to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra lighter than its predecessor, despite the titanium frame. However, using titanium may increase the overall weight of the phone and potentially drive up its price.

Samsung's next flagship phone trio, the Galaxy S24 series, is still months away, but we're already learning a lot about it. One of the most recent rumors is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might get a titanium frame, just like Apple did to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. While a more recent leak claims that titanium frames will be used for all Samsung Galaxy S24 models, this has been quickly contradicted by another leaker, who claims that the material will be a Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusive.

Oft-referenced leaker Ice Universe revealed in a post on X (née Twitter) that the rumored titanium frame will not come to all Galaxy S24 models. The tipster maintains that this material will be limited to the top-of-the-line variant, while the vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will stick to the aluminum frames that have been used on many of our favorite Samsung phones in the past.

Nevertheless, Revegnus insisted that all Galaxy S24 models will have titanium frames, explaining that Samsung will make the frames for the standard Galaxy S24 itself and buy the frames for the Plus and Ultra models from third-party vendors.

Titanium is a strong and lightweight metal that's often used in high-end products like aerospace components and medical implants. If the rumor is true, the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be the first Samsung phone to feature a titanium frame, though the company won't be as generous as Apple when it comes to this feature.

But what would the benefits of a titanium frame be for the Galaxy S24 Ultra? For smartphones in general, the material promises to offer better durability than aluminum. Titanium is stronger than aluminum, so it would be less likely to bend or break if you dropped it. It would also ideally be more resistant to scratches and dents.

On the other hand, titanium is practically heavier than aluminum, so it could increase the weight of Samsung's next flagship series quite a bit. However, Ice Universe previously claimed that Samsung found a way to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, despite its supposed titanium frame.

In any case, while titanium is heavier than aluminum, it's also way stronger. Consequently, less titanium is needed to make something just as strong as something made of aluminum.

Of course, there are some potential drawbacks to using titanium in a handset, primarily that it is a more expensive material than aluminum, so it could drive up the price of the phone. However, assuming Samsung maintains its current pricing levels, the standard model of the Galaxy S24 would start at $800. This means that getting titanium on your new Samsung phone will cost you more than a grand.