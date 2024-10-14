Key Takeaways Samsung starts rolling out One UI update for smart TVs, unifying the software experience across devices.

The update introduces new features such as home screen tabs, Watch Later, and the ability to use other devices as a keyboard and mouse.

Samsung plans to provide seven years of OS updates for TVs receiving One UI, though specific model support remains unclear.

For years, Samsung has been a leader in both smartphones and home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and smart TVs. However, the software across these devices has always been fragmented — Samsung's smartphones run on One UI, refrigerators are powered by Family Hub, while its smart TVs use Tizen OS. That’s beginning to change now, as Samsung is rolling out a One UI update for its smart TVs, unifying the software experience across devices.

Announced just days ago at the Samsung Developer Conference 2024, Samsung has begun rolling out the first-ever One UI update for its Smart TVs. Folks over at SamMobile have reported that the update is now live on their S90C OLED TV. While the new software is still based on Tizen OS — the latest version 8.0 — it has been rebranded under the One UI umbrella to create a more cohesive experience for Samsung owners.

Samsung brings One UI to its smart TVs

Via: SamMobile

According to the changelog shared by the publication, the One UI update introduces several new features and a fresh look to the smart TV. The home screen now includes three new tabs: "For You," "Live," and "Apps," allowing for quicker access to your favorite content. Additionally, a new "Watch Later" feature lets you save TV shows and movies to a list for future viewing.

The update also brings continuity features, such as the ability to use other Samsung devices linked to the same account as a keyboard and mouse for the TV. Users can track real-time workout metrics and details on their Samsung Smart TV directly from their Galaxy Watch.

Other improvements include a redesigned game bar, a new Daily Board that brings new wallpapers and useful widgets, improved search functionality, and more. The update also standardizes the icons for apps like Bixby, Gallery, Samsung Internet, and SmartThings to match One UI on Samsung phones.

We haven't received the update on any of our Samsung smart TVs yet, but it seems to be a phased rollout that will reach select devices over the coming weeks and months. Nonetheless, it's encouraging to see Samsung bring a more familiar and modern experience to its smart TVs, especially as the previous interface was starting to feel outdated.

Similar to Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has announced plans to provide seven years of OS updates for TVs receiving the One UI update, but it's still unclear which specific models will be supported. To check for software updates on your Samsung smart TV, go to Settings → All Settings → Support → Software Update.