Samsung has created a reputation for itself in the Android world with excellent software support coupled with the speedy rollout of monthly security patches and new OS releases for its devices. Continuing that impressive trend, Samsung has made the One UI 5.1 update live for the Galaxy S22 series in Europe. The latest One UI release debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and packs several improvements. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings are yet to hit retail stores, that has not stopped the Korean smartphone maker from seeding the update for its 2022 flagship phones.

There are multiple reports from Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners on Reddit and Twitter about the One UI 5.1 update showing up on their phones. For now, the build seems to be live in parts of Europe like Germany and Portugal, though it should expand to other regions sooner than later. Depending on your device, the firmware will weigh around 1.9GB and contain the February 2023 security patch.

You can check if One UI 5.1 is live for your Galaxy phone by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The firmware will presumably roll out to unlocked and international variants before going live for carrier units. Canadian operator Fido previously revealed that the latest One UI 5 release would go live for the Galaxy S22, Fold 4, and Flip 4 on its network starting February 22.

With One UI 5.1, Samsung is bringing many of the software features seen on the Galaxy S23 series to its 2022 devices. This includes an enhanced Gallery app with object recognition and improved search, Expert RAW integration in the Camera app, enhanced Modes and Routines, a battery widget, and more. The best part is the company is bringing these features to its yesterday flagship devices even before the Galaxy S23 series has hit retail stores.