Summary Samsung has resumed the One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy S24 after a major bug forced it to pull the initial firmware.

A new BYD9 firmware is available in South Korea for S24 units running the initial stable firmware.

Samsung may delay the rollout of stable One UI 7 for other models, given issues with the initial build.

After a long delay and several months of beta testing, Samsung began rolling out Android 15-based One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series in mid-April. Unfortunately, just days later, the company halted the rollout due to a major bug that prevented some users from unlocking their phones after installing One UI 7. Samsung has now seemingly addressed the issue and released a revised One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S24.