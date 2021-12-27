Unless you're rocking a Pixel phone or Samsung's latest flagships, major software updates don't come as quickly in the world of Android as many would like. Unfortunately, those early rollouts can sometimes include bugs. One UI 4 updates had to be halted recently after several issues arose, some of which even bricked some phones. It seems like Samsung has fixed the issues as the Android 12 rollout has now resumed for the S21 series, the Fold3, and the Flip3.

This new development comes via the folks at XDA Developers, who state that the update should be available across the globe, complete with the December security patch. The builds are tagged as G99xBXXS3BULC, F711xxxS2BUL6, and F926xxxS1BUL6 for the S21 family, the Z Flip 3, and the Z Fold 3, respectively.

Samsung collaborated with Google to fix the Google Play systems compatibility issues, reportedly the cause of all that mischief. Other reported issues, including screen flickering, Dual Messenger not working, and phones getting bricked, should also be things of the past.

If this is the first time you're trying out One UI 4, you might want to dive deeper into our review, which gives you the lowdown on what you should expect. Spoiler alert: it's still the One UI you loved or hated, with a few Android 12 goodies like dynamic theming and bolstered security and privacy.

Irrespective of whether you previously updated to the troublesome firmware, the new update should hit your phone soon if it's not available yet. You can manually check for it by heading to Settings > Software update > Download & install.

