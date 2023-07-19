When the reserve bonus for Samsung's July 26 Unpacked event was initially announced at $50, I was floored. The same $50 reservation bonus was given back during the Galaxy S23 pre-reserve period, but that had been less than half of the reserve bonuses we saw around last August's Unpacked launch. And the S23 series topped out at $1,200; the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will almost certainly be at or above the gut-punching $1,800 price tag of its predecessors.

Oh, and it's important to remember that these reserve bonuses in the past have all been Samsung.com credits that don't apply towards what you reserved in the first place. If you reserved a Galaxy S23, that $50 credit wouldn't bring the phone down to $750; you just had $50 of play money to use towards something else — usually a case or a charger. Whether $50, $100, or $200, the value of the credit was a consolation prize intended to goad you into buying even more stuff (that you probably didn't need).

But things are different this time.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is bringing us the latest foldables, wearables, and tablets on July 26, but if you already know you're going to be buying the Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5, you can take $50 off when you reserve one right now. You don't have to put any money down or even commit to actually buying a device once preorders roll around; just clicking this link and putting in your email is all you have to do. So even if you're not sold on one quite yet, sign up today. Save $50 at Samsung

Samsung has confirmed that, yes, this time, we can finally apply that bonus towards the device itself! No more trying to figure out how to spend a use-it-or-lose-it credit on spare cables, wireless chargers, and first-party cases that you're gonna swap out for a Supcase or Caseology after like a week. No more needless e-waste because we greedy capitalists refuse to leave money on the table, even when it's not real money.

Instead, we've got a straight $50 discount on any of the devices being announced next week, be it the Fold 5, Flip 5, one of the various Galaxy Tab S9 sizes, or the glorious rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic/Pro. While this is great news for anyone just wanting a new watch, though, $50 towards a $1,000+ tablet or foldable might seem like a drop in the bucket.

The true impact of this will only be revealed once we see the trade-in values towards these new devices, and those were very unimpressive towards the S23 series — and basically everything that's not a watch or earbuds. But we have some hope that Samsung will at least be enhancing trade-in values for the Fold/Flip 2/3 in an effort to get more users upgraded to the newest model — and honestly, if Samsung will give you $700 or more for a Flip 4, it's probably worth upgrading just for the larger cover screen.

But coming back to those watch trade-ins, Samsung has had a guaranteed trade-in deal from literally the day the Watch 6 went up for preorder to today: you can currently trade any smartwatch in any condition for $70 towards the last-gen Watch 5 or $120 towards Watch 5 Pro. If guaranteed trade values toward the Watch 6 series match launch-window values toward 2022's Watch 5 models ($75 toward the 5, $150 toward the 5 Pro) and stack with this $50 reservation discount, that'll be at least 30% off for anyone without a Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch 3/4/4Classic trade-in values were around $150 towards Watch 5 and $270 towards Watch 5 Pro, which would lead to at least $200 off the Galaxy Watch 6. If this deal holds, it will be an insanely good chance for previous Galaxy Watch owners to upgrade and get a better battery, more durable screens, and (hopefully) a faster chipset.

In any event, if this is a $50 discount on whatever you might buy from Samsung next week and doesn't cost anything but an email address, why the heck wouldn't you get it just to be sure?