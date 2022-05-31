According to a story on Korean news site Digital Daily, Samsung is again tipped to supply Google's in-house chip efforts and will reportedly make the updated Cloudripper GS201 Tensor chipset expected to land with the Pixel 7 series of phones.

Specs for the chip weren't discussed outside the chip being manufactured on Samsung's 4nm node and the use of PLP (panel-level packaging), a not often-marketed feature in chipset manufacturing that swaps part of the process to use a square panel rather than a round wafer for reduced waste and reduced per-unit costs.

Squares > circles when you're making square things. Image via ULVAC.

The Pixel 6's GS101 Tensor chip (code-named "Whitechapel") was also made by Samsung to its 5nm LPE node. The SoC was famous for its unusual architecture, featuring two big ARM Cortex-X1 cores (most chips have just one or none) coupled with a pair of unusually dated A76 performance cores and four A55 performance cores. Google claimed in an Ars Technica interview that having two of the really big X1 cores is more efficient for the sort of "medium" sustained workloads required in its phones — things like keeping the camera viewfinder open and other machine learning-heavy applications — and the older performance core design may have freed up the thermal budget for those two extra-large cores.

Samsung is reportedly starting mass manufacturing of the new Tensor chip in June, with the outlet reporting an October release date — that lines up with our usual expectations for the fall Made By Google event where flagship Pixels are launched. The article further claims that Google could switch to Samsung to manufacture future server chips as well. Last year the company announced a big new hire as part of its effort to design future custom cloud and server silicon, though it was rumored to be working together with Intel on that.

By itself, today's news doesn't mean a lot, and most customers won't care which company makes the upcoming Tensor chip so long as it works well. But there are a few things we can infer indirectly. Samsung's 4nm node was also used for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But an improved "plus" version of that chip made by TSMC on its superior 4nm node is supposed to offer better battery life and some marginal speed improvements, indicating that Samsung's manufacturing process is still a little behind.

If Qualcomm's 2023 flagship chip ends up being made by TSMC (as it's rumored to be), it could have a small fundamental edge in potential performance ceiling and thermals based purely on a node advantage. That could give the Pixel 7 a small inherent performance or thermal penalty against the anticipated 2023 flagship phones it will face most of its market life competing against, but we won't know for sure until Qualcomm announces its chips this winter.

