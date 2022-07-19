The Galaxy S20 FE was a surprise hit for Samsung in 2020, delivering the same experience as its more expensive siblings at a lower price point. The company floundered with the Galaxy S21 FE the following year, with multiple reports claiming the device was canceled before it eventually saw a delayed release. The poor release timing—a month ahead of the Galaxy S22 series—and relatively high price tag meant the S21 FE did not set the sales chart on fire. For 2022, the rumor mill suggests that Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S22 FE. A new report now sheds light on the reason behind the Fan Edition's cancelation and its future.

The Elec reports that Samsung stopped the Galaxy S22 FE development due to the ongoing chip shortage and allocated its components to the Galaxy S22 Ultra to boost its production further. The latter is seemingly in solid demand, with the company shipping over 10 million units in the first half of the year alone, beating its expectations. That should not be surprising since the lineup received a record number of pre-orders in the US, which was more than double that of the Galaxy S21 series. Despite competition from other flagships, demand for the Ultra model continues to be strong and has even led Samsung to increase the component orders for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the S22 Ultra's high price tag translates into a fatter profit margin for the Korean giant, which is why it is focusing on its production.

Unlike the Galaxy Note series, Samsung is not entirely giving up on the Fan Edition lineup. For 2023, the Korean smartphone maker reportedly intends to produce about 3 million units of the Galaxy S23 FE. A lot could change with the device launch over a year away, especially given the weak economic growth predicted for 2023. The company expects to ship around 13 million S23 Ultra units and 8.5 million units of the regular model.