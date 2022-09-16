Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, many companies pulled back from the Russian market and blocked their goods and services from working in the country. Samsung also suspended its product and chip shipments to Russia, citing the "current geopolitical developments." It was a bold move as the company led the Russian smartphone market with a 34% share, and its sales in the country accounted for about 4% of its global revenue. It also donated $6 million to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Six months later, while the war is far from over, the Korean giant may soon restart its operations in the Russian market.

Citing a source close to the company, the Russian newspaper Izvestia claims Samsung could restart supplying equipment to retailers and reopen its online store by October. Samsung did not confirm its decision to Reuters (via SamMobile), so it is unclear if the company is seriously considering re-entering the Russian market or not. The company might be contemplating this move as it battles dwindling smartphone shipments in other markets of the world. If Samsung does resume operations in Russia, it remains to be seen how it will workaround the various sanctions against the country.

Samsung is not the only major smartphone company to have pulled out from Russia following the war. Apple also exited the market in March 2022. The exit of two of the world's largest smartphone makers has allowed Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme to thrive in the country. Despite a steep decline in smartphone demand, Chinese smartphone makers have made the most of Samsung and Apple's absence in Russia.

If Samsung re-enters the Russian market, it could set a precedent for other tech companies like Microsoft, Adobe, and others to follow. The move could also subject the company to criticism from its fans and customers who are against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.