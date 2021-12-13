The "stable" rollout of One UI 4 to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 hasn't gone smoothly, with reports of screen flickering, lag, broken features, and even some bricked phones. The issues were bad enough that Samsung suspended the update. Now Samsung has released a fourth beta in the hopes of fixing these issues.

The update is currently only available to South Korean users signed up to receive beta updates, and you can read the changelog below (via XDA Developers):

Fixed the phenomenon of booting into safe mode or entering recovery mode after update — When booting after update, all values changed to 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio are changed back to the app default

Instagram, Link does not open in some apps such as Facebook

Kiwoom Securities app does not run

The update carries the ZUL4 build version, and hopefully, it'll be stable enough that the full One UI 4 release will arrive soon. The official post on Samsung's forum says there could be an error when installing, so everyone is advised to make a backup before going ahead with the update.

To perform a backup, open the settings menu and tap your name at the top of the list. Open the Samsung Cloud menu, and then "back up data" at the bottom. Choose what data you want to keep safe, and tap the "back up now" button at the bottom of your screen. Once that's done, you're set to install the latest beta. Hopefully, it'll be available in other regions in the next few days.

