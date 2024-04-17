The smartphone wars haven't been this exciting since the mid-2010s. That was when the iPhone 6 squared off against the formidable Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the HTC One M8. Now in 2024, Samsung, after losing to Apple in 2023, has roared back in the first quarter of this year. Sales figures show Samsung surged to the top of the global market share and also hit a record performance in the US market. The Galaxy S4 series is the driving force behind this success.

Samsung shipped 19.64 million units in Q1 2024, surpassing Apple's 17.51 million units sold, according to market analyst Counterpoint Research. This gives Samsung control of 20 percent of the global smartphone market, whose share had slipped to 19 percent in 2023, while Apple's iPhone sales surged. Industry analysts pointed to the refinement of Apple's lineup, along with a robust supply chain, as factors in the company's success. Yet it seemed nobody was ready for what Samsung was about to unleash.

The AI counterpunch

Samsung bet heavily on AI, and it's paying off

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in January of this year. The company leaned on AI to show off its phones' capabilities in a slick hour-long presentation. It focused on artificial intelligence and was the first to showcase Google's new "circle to search" function. This strategy has paid off.

Samsung's AI extends beyond just what it showed off in its presentation. The company is working to infuse AI into everything, from battery optimization to personalized recommendations. This focus on AI sets Samsung phones apart from iPhones, which are looking more and more outpaced as a result.

Best camera in the world

Galaxy 24 camera performance is on a whole other level

Samsung has truly pulled away from the pack with its camera performance. Consumer Reports recently gave the S24 Ultra the title of "world's best smartphone camera," which is no small feat considering how picky Consumer Reports usually is about, well, everything.

The S24's cameras have unmatched low-light capabilities, powerful zoom features, and produce exceptional overall images. Samsung has even matched the iPhone in video quality, a feature that Apple has always dominated. The Galaxy S24's video capabilities are as good as anything you would find on an iPhone. The images are crisp, and the lighting is handled well by the AI. Stabilization is great, and features like slow motion look good, too. The iPhone 15 Pro is no slouch in this department, but now they're not the only player on the court.

Camera quality has become a key battleground in the smartphone wars, which is why Samsung's dominance here is so important. It's a clear sign that the company can throw everything it needs into a phone to attract consumers.

Regional successes

Things look even better for Samsung when you break it down by region

Samsung's resurgence to the top of the heap isn't limited to global sales figures, either. The company now commands 34 percent of the European market, which is traditionally divided between Android and iPhone. Samsung now has a whopping 36% of the US market as well, up from 20% a year ago. This rise is clearly at Apple's expense, which lost nearly 20 percent of its market share in the same period, falling from 64 percent to 48 percent. This gives Samsung a golden opportunity to further capitalize on its momentum with its line of unique devices like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, which pique the interest of a public bored with Apple's unchanging iPhone design.

But the road ahead won't be without challenges. Apple remains a tough competitor with unlimited resources and a fanatically loyal customer base. Analysts expect another round of innovation in 2024, with rumors of Apple teaming up with Google to use Gemini AI in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Samsung will need to maintain its focus and continue to refine its AI capabilities to stay ahead, particularly in the European and North American markets.

Can Samsung keep the crown?

The smartphone wars will rage on

The Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have been the driving force behind Samsung's impressive comeback. By combining AI features with a best-in-class camera, Samsung has outsold all others, including, most importantly, Apple iPhones.

Whether this resurgence signals a long-term trend or is temporary remains to be seen. We'll need to watch global and regional smartphone sales quarter by quarter this year to get a sense of the market. One thing is for sure, things are heating back up again, and the ongoing battle for market dominance between Samsung and Apple will only benefit consumers, as innovation gets pushed to the limit. It's like the good old days once again.