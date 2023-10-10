Summary Google and Samsung are teaming up to push Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS) for iMessage, which should enable better cross-platform messaging for Android users.

Android users often feel left out due to the distinct green bubbles of their messages and the lack of accessibility to certain features on iMessage.

The calls for Apple to adopt RCS are driven by the need for additional security and better messaging experiences, but Apple is unlikely to budge due to the popularity of iMessage in keeping users locked into its ecosystem.

After a series of failures with messaging services, Google zeroed in on Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app. The company has been zealously promoting its latest messaging venture, and sometimes even gets too far by naming and shaming Apple for keeping Android users out of its blue bubble club. It now looks like Samsung is also joining Google in pushing Apple to bring RCS to iMessage, which should ideally bring some feature parity for Android users.

In regions like the US where iMessage has massive appeal, Android users often find themselves being singled out for their distinct green bubbles. More than the chat bubble’s color, this means that many features aren’t accessible, and, more importantly, the messages are exchanged over unsecured SMS/MMS protocols. Above all, it leaves Android users feeling left out, which is why Google wants Apple to adopt RCS for better cross-platform messaging, but its appeals have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Google has been running a full-blown #GetTheMessage campaign to convince Apple to fix the disparity. It even set up a dedicated webpage for the campaign that highlights the benefits of RCS and the serious shortcomings of chats between Android and iPhones. Moreover, Google never leaves a chance to publicly call out Apple at its events.

Now, Samsung is joining Google to send the message across more strongly with its own advertisement that blatantly shames Apple (via The Verge). A short video of a quick chat suggests that the blue and green bubbles want to be together — even everyone else wants that — but Apple is being a stubborn parent who is giving them a hard time. While the video content itself doesn’t name Apple, the video title and description call on the iPhone maker to help fix the issue.

Both Apple iMessage and RCS chats on the Google Messages app are end-to-end encrypted, but messages exchanged between iPhone and Android users still rely on the archaic technology used for SMS, which isn’t secure at all. Besides additional security, bringing the open RCS protocol to iMessage will allow a better messaging experience with features like the ability to share high-quality media.

Having said that, Google bringing up the subject at every chance it gets is becoming quite embarrassing — even more so now that Samsung is also getting involved. Apple isn’t likely to budge considering iMessage is one of its biggest ways of keeping people locked into its ecosystem, which it wouldn’t like to give up just because a rival is childishly poking fun at it every now and then.

If you’re using any of the top Android phones, you have not one but several options for messaging. While RCS in Google Messages remains popular in certain regions, a lot of users globally already rely on secure, cross-platform services like Signal and WhatsApp, while Telegram is another popular (albeit less secure) alternative.