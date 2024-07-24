Summary Samsung's Galaxy Ring is in high demand, with production increasing by 150% due to strong customer interest.

Order your Galaxy Ring soon as delivery dates are already pushed back to late August for most ring sizes.

The smart ring offers no subscription, long battery life, and exclusive features for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.

Samsung's July Unpacked event was notable for many firsts. The company introduced its first Ultra smartwatch at the event, but the wearable that has been making waves ever since its introduction is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Ring went out of stock even during pre-orders, but it turns out the demand for Samsung's smart ring is much higher than the company expected.

According to a new report by The Elec (via 9to5Google), Samsung is increasing the production of the Galaxy Ring by 150%. Initially, the company planned to produce 400,000 units, taking a cautious approach based on the market's response to smart rings. However, seeing the strong demand, the report indicates that Samsung has added 600,000 units, raising the total production to 1 million units by the end of the year.

You might want to place the order for your Galaxy Ring soon

The Galaxy Ring is officially available in the US starting today. If you're planning to order a Samsung smart ring, you should do so soon, as delivery dates for most ring sizes have already been pushed to late August. While Samsung is ramping up production to increase availability, it may take some time before the new units hit the shelves.

Smart rings aren't a new product on the market — Oura has been selling them for nearly a decade. However, with a major tech brand like Samsung entering the market, the smart ring's popularity is set to rise. For context, the category is already so popular that the number of Galaxy Rings Samsung is planning to produce this year matches the number of smart rings Oura has sold in the past six years.

The Galaxy Ring offers several advantages over currently-available smart rings, including no subscription, up to a week’s battery life, and numerous recommendations and insights powered by Galaxy AI. It also includes exclusive features for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users, such as Find My Ring support, gesture controls for the camera, alarm dismissal, and more.