One UI 4.1 made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. One of the new features included in One UI 4.1 is RAM Plus, which allows you to allocate a portion of your phone's storage to act as virtual RAM. In theory, this should aid multitasking performance and allow devices with less actual RAM to keep more apps open in the background. In reality, RAM Plus might be having the opposite effect.

Why is my phone slower on One UI 4.1?

For the first few months, our Galaxy S22's performance was disappointing. It felt less consistent than our S21 Ultra had been, which never failed to deliver stellar performance. The S22U was never slow, but it would drop frames and stutter far more than expected. At first, we put this down to it being a new device that needed pre-release patches, but in the end, we were concerned it could be down to the Exynos 2200 found in our UK unit, even though previous Exynos chips had never let us down.

While researching ways to boost performance on the S22 Ultra, we stumbled across several forum posts that mention RAM Plus being the culprit, with owners of the S21 Ultra and other devices that were updated to One UI 4.1 facing the same issue as our S22. One post on the XDA Developers forum came with instructions for disabling Ram Plus.

After trying it on an Exynos S22 Ultra, a Snapdragon Galaxy S20, and a Galaxy M53 5G, we can confirm that something about RAM Plus hurts performance. Immediately after disabling it, the S20 and M53 returned to the levels of performance they saw before being updated to 4.1. The S22 Ultra started to behave as it always should have. It's one of the fastest phones we've used, outperforming its predecessor.

How to disable RAM Plus in One UI 4.1

In One UI 4.1, you can't open the Settings app and disable Ram Plus. Instead, you have to run an ADB command from your computer. It's a simple command that you'll only need to run once. If you're new to ADB, follow this guide to get started with it on your computer, and enable USB Debugging on your phone.

With your phone connected to ADB on your computer, copy and paste the following command into the terminal:

adb shell settings put global ram_expand_size_list 0,1,2,4,6,8

After the command is completed, reboot your phone. Once it's switched back on, navigate to Settings > Battery and device care > Memory and open the RAM Plus menu. Before running the command, you had the option to change how much virtual RAM you use, ranging from 2GB to 4GB. Now you should see the option to set it anywhere from 0GB to 8GB or 16GB, depending on your device.

Choose 0GB from the list, and reboot your phone as prompted. Once it's up and running, you should notice smoother animations, better-sustained performance, and a more consistent experience overall.

2 Images

Close

Left: Unmodified RAM Plus menu. Right: Modified RAM Plus menu.

How to disable RAM Plus in One UI 5

Samsung allows users to disable RAM Plus without jumping through hoops in the One UI 5 beta. Navigate to the RAM Plus menu via Settings > Battery and device care > Memory and switch it off using the new toggle at the top of the screen.

Close

Should you disable RAM Plus?

Yes, you should. In our testing, and as demonstrated on several user forums, RAM Plus could be hurting the performance of your device. The ADB command is simple to run, and unless you factory reset your device, it's something you'll only need to do once.

Samsung adding a built-in option for disabling it is all well and good, but it doesn't help everyone. One UI 4.1 was the last update for the Galaxy S10 range, meaning this ADB trick is the only way to restore those phones to their former glory. Likewise, currently supported phones like the S20 or A series phones may have to wait until next year to see One UI 5 update. Unless Samsung updates One UI 4.1 with a native option, following this tutorial is the best way to disable RAM Plus and restore performance to your phone.