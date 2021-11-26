Samsung consolidated (most of) its midrange smartphones under the Galaxy A banner in 2019, and since then, we've seen phones like the Galaxy A52 5G become massively successful. But not much attention is paid to Samsung's entry-level line, also sold under the A banner. The company has quietly introduced the Galaxy A03, a decidedly budget phone with a few key improvements over the Galaxy A02, its predecessor.

The manufacturer has shown off the A03's most notable features in an infographic, and we can immediately see a few things it's getting better at compared to its predecessor. One of them is the camera. While the Galaxy A02 carried a 13MP main sensor, its successor comes with an improved 48MP camera, which should be able to snap better shots. It also swaps out the 2MP macro for a 2MP depth sensor.

Samsung hasn't disclosed the device's exact processor, but it's an octa-core with two big 1.6 GHz cores and six small units, so it should be a marked improvement from its predecessor in terms of speed. And just like its precursor, it has a 6.5-inch display with a teardrop notch and an HD+ resolution, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery. The A03 also comes with up to 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which is a step up compared to the 64GB/3GB combo the A02 maxed out at.

From all the details we have so far, this phone seems to be a little bit more conservative than the recently introduced Galaxy A03s when it comes to specs — which is not really surprising, given that the "s" should mark some kind of improvement over the regular variant.

We don't have a clue about pricing yet, but if its predecessor is anything to go by, we should be expecting it to cost between $150 and $200, at least in the US (if it even gets a US release at all). We also don't have any details on availability, but we're hoping to learn more about it in the next few weeks.

