Samsung consolidated (most of) its midrange smartphones under the Galaxy A banner in 2019, and since then, we've seen phones like the Galaxy A52 5G become massively successful. But not much attention is paid to Samsung's entry-level line, also sold under the A banner. The company has quietly introduced the Galaxy A03, a decidedly budget phone with a few key improvements over the Galaxy A02, its predecessor.
The manufacturer has shown off the A03's most notable features in an infographic, and we can immediately see a few things it's getting better at compared to its predecessor. One of them is the camera. While the Galaxy A02 carried a 13MP main sensor, its successor comes with an improved 48MP camera, which should be able to snap better shots. It also swaps out the 2MP macro for a 2MP depth sensor.
Samsung hasn't disclosed the device's exact processor, but it's an octa-core with two big 1.6 GHz cores and six small units, so it should be a marked improvement from its predecessor in terms of speed. And just like its precursor, it has a 6.5-inch display with a teardrop notch and an HD+ resolution, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery. The A03 also comes with up to 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which is a step up compared to the 64GB/3GB combo the A02 maxed out at.
From all the details we have so far, this phone seems to be a little bit more conservative than the recently introduced Galaxy A03s when it comes to specs — which is not really surprising, given that the "s" should mark some kind of improvement over the regular variant.
We don't have a clue about pricing yet, but if its predecessor is anything to go by, we should be expecting it to cost between $150 and $200, at least in the US (if it even gets a US release at all). We also don't have any details on availability, but we're hoping to learn more about it in the next few weeks.
Amazon has eight more neat Eufy deals in store for you