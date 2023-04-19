Source: Samsung Samsung Q80B 65-inch 4K QLED TV $998 $1498 Save $500 It's not often Samsung TVs get discounts this large, especially its QLED models. So for a solid $500 off, the Q80B is an absolute banger of a buy thanks to this incredible set of features. A crystal clear full-array LED backlit display, vivid colors with Quantum HDR 12x, and immersive Dolby Atmos sound add up to one of the best viewing experience you can find at this price. $998 at Crutchfield

As an avid cinephile, I know how important it is to have a TV that makes the most out of your favorite movies. A good TV can bring out the best in what you watch, blowing you away with sound quality, and helping you see details you'd never noticed before.

Samsung TVs are known for delivering on both picture and audio fronts, offering an impressive range of color and level of detail that not many others can match. Just like some of Samsung's best phones, however, that can mean a hefty price tag to match. So when a deal comes along that takes $500 off one of the company's best 4K TVs, you're absolutely going to want to take a look.

Why the Samsung Q80B QLED 65-inch 4K smart TV is worth your money

Finding any QLED 4K TV for under $1,000 isn't easy, and a display of this quality at that price is almost unheard of, especially considering what Samsung's Q80B series brings to the table. A bevvy of picture enhancing features, a powerful 4K image processor, and incredible sound quality are just the tip of the iceberg here.

Samsung's Q80B displays includes some seriously cool features: Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Real Depth Enhancement, and Quantum HDR 12x, just to name a few. That Dolby Atmos support promises an incredible level of detail and nuance in audio.

Real Depth Enhancement takes the movie or TV show you're watching, and adds a layer of dimension to the picture by enhancing the main subject of the screen with increased foreground contrast. Pair this with Quantum HDR 12x, which takes advantage of the QLED display to produce an incredible range of colors, and it's like heading to the movie theater in terms of detail and clarity — minus the sticky floors and noisy patrons.

Of course, the Q80B is a smart TV through and through. Taking advantage of Samsung's Tizen OS platform, it's a responsive system that lets you install and manage apps and gives you easy access to all of your favorite streaming services right from the dashboard. It's also a solid gaming TV, with a mode for smooth and responsive gameplay that can take advantage of variable refresh rate systems. All these great features can be yours for only $998 thanks to this deal; don't miss an excellent price for a TV of this caliber.