Similar to AppleCare+, Samsung offers Samsung Care+ for its Galaxy phones. It is an insurance plan with varying tiers that provides coverage against physical damage and even theft. As a part of the plan, Galaxy device owners are even eligible for a free one-time battery replacement in case of a hardware issue. From May this year, Samsung will improve its protection plan by including unlimited battery replacement for Galaxy phones, though there are a few caveats you should be aware of.

Until now, you could only claim battery replacement under Samsung Care+ if there was a hardware issue. Starting May 2024, Samsung Care+ or Care+ with Theft and Loss will include unlimited battery repair for "eligible devices" whose charging capacity has dropped below 79% (via SamMobile). In an email sent out to existing Care+ subscribers, the company says it will determine the battery's health through a diagnostic test to determine if a replacement is required.

Samsung also notes that the unlimited battery replacement will only apply to devices without additional hardware damage. So, if any physical damage prevents the company's technicians from replacing your phone's battery, you might have to get it repaired first. You can mail your phone or walk into your nearest authorized Samsung service center for free battery replacement.

As of now, this price hike and unlimited battery repair are only coming to Samsung Care+ in the US.

Samsung Care+ is getting more expensive from May 2024

This extra addition to Samsung Care+ will not come for free, though. Starting May 2024, the Korean company will bump the monthly pricing of its phone insurance plan by $2. If you don't agree with the price hike, you can cancel your Care+ coverage before the May billing cycle. Otherwise, Samsung will charge you an additional $2 when it bills you on or after May 1, 2024.

Depending on your device and plan, the price hike means you will pay $10-20 for Samsung Care+ monthly from May 2024. While expensive, the insurance plan is worth it if you have butterfingers and frequently drop your phone.

If your Galaxy phone is over two years old, and you have been paying for Samsung Care+ all this while, you should get its battery health checked after May 2024 for a possible replacement. This should help improve your phone's battery life and also get you more out of Samsung's insurance coverage.