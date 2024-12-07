Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Samsung Pro Plus microSD card $90 $150 Save $60 This is the perfect microSD card to get if you need lots of storage and great performance. Right now, this 1TB microSD card from Samsung is down to its lowest price to date at $90. $90 at Best Buy $90 at Amazon

If you're looking to add extra storage to your devices, there are a lot of ways to go. Of course, if you want the most compact option, then a microSD card is going to be one of the most ideal solutions.

There are plenty of different options with microSD cards, but this Samsung Pro Plus model is going to be a good choice, offering great speed with lots of storage space, coming in at 1TB. At this moment, it's also seeing a great discount from Amazon and Best Buy, dropping it down to its lowest price at $90.

What's great about the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card?

This is the card you want to get if you're looking for great speeds when it comes to read and write performance. This U3 Class 10 card delivers read speeds up to 180MB/s and write speeds up to 130MB/s.

This card is great for phones, tablets, gaming handhelds, cameras, drones, and more. When it comes to durability, Samsung is promising that this card can survive it all with coverage against liquids, drops, heat, cold, and more.

And if you ever have any doubts about the card, you can always use Samsung's Magician software to validate the health and performance of the card. And just in case you have any issues, this card has a 10-year warranty.

So get this microSD card at this price while you can. It's a great card that delivers on all levels, making it the perfect storage option for all your products. Of course, if you're looking for other options, we have some great microSD card recommendations.