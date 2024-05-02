Summary Good Lock is now available for download on the Play Store in limited countries, expanding its accessibility to more users.

Samsung has also uploaded One Hand Operation+ for download on the Play Store.

Ditch the Galaxy Store and easily update Good Lock as new builds are released in the future.

If you own one of the best Samsung phones, you might have come across Good Lock and its various modules, which bring additional customization options to your Galaxy. Given how powerful the app and its various modules are, you'd expect Samsung to promote it heavily. Instead, Good Lock is only available for download through the Galaxy Store in selected countries. Now, in a surprising move, Samsung has listed Good Lock for download on the Play Store.

The app is available as an Early Access download through the Play Store in limited countries. So far, we have confirmed Good Lock's availability through the Play Store in India and the UAE, though it should also be available in some other regions. Given the Early Access listing, Samsung might expand the app's availability to more regions in the coming weeks.

Samsung has yet to upload the accompanying Good Lock modules for download on the Play Store. I could find One Hand Operation+, signaling the company could list other modules, such as Camera Assistant, Home Up, LockStar, and others, for download soon as well.

If you already use Good Lock, its Play Store release should make updating to newer builds easier. And in the future, when you switch to a new Galaxy phone, you can download the app directly from the Play Store instead of using the Galaxy Store.

Samsung recently rolled out major updates to some of its popular Good Lock modules for devices running One UI 6.1. The latest Home Up build added the option to customize the app icon size, access system-wide Finder search with a swipe down, and more. It also released an update to Theme Park, bringing the ability to edit and overwrite themes and notable speed improvements. More importantly, your existing theme will automatically apply to any newly installed app.

With Good Lock now available on the Play Store, you have one less reason to use the Galaxy Store. And if you have never used Samsung's fantastic customization app before, check out our favorite Good Lock features to help you get started.