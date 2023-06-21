The best Samsung phones ship with the Samsung Gallery app pre-installed. A great Google Photos alternative, the Korean giant's Gallery app packs almost all the features you can ask for. For power users, Samsung released the AI-powered Galaxy Enhance-X app exclusively for the Galaxy S22 series in beta in July 2022, packing some useful new features. That app was again re-launched this year for the Galaxy S23 series. Now, Enhance-X is finally graduating from the beta stage and coming to a lot more Samsung phones.

Using the power of AI, Galaxy Enhance-X can help remove unwanted shadows and reflections and fix lens distortion in your photos — all in just one tap. Further, you can fix the Moiré effect in an image and adjust the strength of HDR processing to your liking. Even better, you can upscale pictures you receive through WhatsApp and other social media platforms using Enhance-X to restore their sharpness and quality.

A Magic button in the app will automatically analyze the selected image and tweak things accordingly. You can then see a before and after comparison to decide whether you like the changes.

Samsung claims the Old Photo tool in its new image editing app will use generative AI to restore clarity to your old photos and images. And it will do this while ensuring your facial details remain unchanged. There's also a Blur tool to fix your blurry pictures.

With the latest release, Samsung is expanding the Enhance-X app's compatibility to the following devices in its roster:

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE

The company further plans to bring the app to its selected mid-range A and M-series phones along with Galaxy tablets at a later date. You can download the Galaxy Enhance-X app for free from the Galaxy Store.