Samsung makes some of the best foldable phones out right now. So whether you're looking for a tablet-style or flip-foldable phone, the brand's got you covered. The best part is that you can now save up to $1,000 on these phones thanks to Samsung's recent trade-in promotions. So if you've been thinking about going with something new, and want to shed your old phone in the process, now's going to be the perfect time to shop and save.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung's had years to perfect its foldables, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a culmination of all its years of experience. While it might not be the most exciting foldable out there, it's definitely refined to the point where it's extremely reliable. One of our main complaints about the phone was that it was too expensive. And with this latest promotion from Samsung, you can now score up to $1,000 discount if you're willing to trade in your current phone or tablet. Samsung is offering enhanced value for a limited time, making this a great time to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung's latest foldable takes some cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a boxier design and an all-matte finish. It features a slightly wider cover display for a more comfortable typing experience, as well as new Galaxy AI features and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. Get up to $1000 instant trade-in credit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the perfect foldable phone if you're not looking to spend a lot of money. It has a fantastic internal display, along with a large external screen that makes it possible to use it without flipping open the phone every single time. It has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and good cameras. If you've been itching to try a flip phone, now's going to be a good time to buy it since you can save up to $700 with trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most evolved take yet on the flip-style foldable form factor. Its 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen supports Galaxy AI features without opening the device, along with upgraded widgets and suggested replies, but its gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED folding display will still have you flipping the phone open quite a bit. Get up to $700 instant trade-in credit

Don't miss out on these deals that drop prices down to some of the lowest we've seen. These trade-in promotions are worth taking a look at if you're willing to let go of your current phone. Not all phones will qualify, but most newer models should at least get you, at the minimum, a couple of hundreds of dollars off.